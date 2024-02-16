Perfume Day 2024: Anti-Valentine's Week is here. Every year, the week after Valentine's Day is observed as Anti-Valentine's Week. This is the time of the year when singles detox themselves after watching all the mushy public display of affection of people in relationships during Valentine's Week. Anti-Valentine's Week comprises of Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Breakup Day. This is the time when people who have come out of toxic relationships celebrate themselves and engage in self-love. The days of Anti-Valentine's Week do not necessarily mean that we go and slap or kick our exes – it means that we need to kick out all kinds of negativity and embrace the good things. Perfume Day 2024: Date, history, significance, wishes and quotes(Unsplash)

The third day of Anti-Valentine's Week is observed as Perfume Day. As we gear up to observe the special day, here are a few facts to know about Perfume Day.

Date:

Every year, Perfume Day is observed on February 17. This year, the special day falls on a Saturday.

History:

The history of Perfume Day is unknown, however, on this day, people pamper themselves with their signature scent. Perfumes and scents can trigger a lot of memories – both happy and sad ones. Anti-Valentine's Week is also about pampering ourselves and finding our signature scent.

Significance:

The best way to celebrate this day is by mixing up perfumes and finding out the scents that suit our personalities. We can also create and exchange perfumes with the ones we love and lend them our scent for the day. Decorating the room with fragrant flowers and scents can help us to feel rejuvenated.

Wishes and quotes:

This Perfume Day, I want to give you the scent of romance, passion and love.

May Perfume Day keep coming in our lives to remind us of the scent and fragrance that fill up our lives with happiness.

Happy Perfume Day to you and the ones you love. May we never forget the fragrance of love and togetherness.

"A woman should wear perfume wherever she wants to be kissed." - Coco Chanel

"The beautiful perfume is the one that gives us a shock." - Edmond Roudniska

"In the course of time, a woman's perfume is a more moving memory than a photograph of her." - Guy de Maupassant