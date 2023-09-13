Pola 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration of the festival dedicated to bulls

Bulls and oxen play a significant role in agriculture, and they rightly deserve to be pampered and enjoy a day off once in a while. Thankfully, in India, Pola, a festival dedicated to bulls and oxen is celebrated to honour these hardworking animals who are worshipped, treated with traditional food, and get new accessories like bells, ornaments and shawls. Pola is celebrated in the rural areas of Maharashtra and Chattisgarh to express gratitude to bulls for their contribution in farming activities.(Pinterest)

Pola is celebrated in the rural areas of Maharashtra and Chattisgarh to express gratitude to bulls for their contribution in farming activities. Similar festivals such as Mattu Pongal in south and Godhan in north and west India is celebrated to honour farm animals.

Date of Pola 2023

Pola is observed on the day of Pithori Amavasya or the new moon day in the month of Shravana. This year it falls on September 14.

History and significance of Pola 2023

Legends have it that bulls came complaining to Lord Shiva about their daily workload and it's then that the lord dedicated a day to them where not only they were given freedom for work but also pampered and worshipped by their owners.

On this day, owners give their bulls a day off and do everything possible to make them feel special from decorating them, giving them gifts, treating them with festive food like Pooran Poli to worshipping them.

Celebration of Pola 2023

Pola is celebrated with much enthusiasm by village folks. The festivities start around afternoon when bulls are washed and massaged with oil and their horns are coloured. They also get new bells, ornaments, shawls and a procession of bulls is taken out to the fields led by an old bell who is made to break a toran with his horns.

Houses are decorated with rangolis and flowers. Cultural activities are also organised on this day where kids participate in competition to make toy bulls.

Women of the house take a bath, wear new clothes and when bulls return from the fields, they are greeted with an aarti.

