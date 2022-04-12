Puthandu 2022: Significance and rituals of the Tamil New Year

Puthandu 2022: The first day of the Chithirai month is celebrated as Puthandu by the people of Tamil Nadu. Celebrated as the Tamil New Year, the day holds a lot of importance and significance. This year, Puthandu will be celebrated on April 14. Puthandu, also known as Varsha Pirappu, is observed with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp by Tamilians all over the country. From decorating their homes to making pongal, they celebrate the new year with their loved ones. People look forward to celebrate the day with their families, friends and near and dear ones. Puthandu falls almost on the same day every year in the Gregorian calendar.

Significance of Puthandu

The first month of the Tamil solar calendar, Chithirai, starts with Puthandu celebrations. This day is observed as a public holiday in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. Other states also observe new Year on this day. West Bengal celebrates Poyla Boishakh, Kerala celebrates Vishu, Punjal celebrates Baisakhi and Assan celebrates Bihu on this day.

Rituals performed during Puthandu

The celebrations for the day start by making kolam – designs made of coloured rice flour at the entrance of the house. Puthandu-special dishes including pongal and mango pachadi are prepared by families. Some people also sing devotional songs and invite prosperity and happiness into their homes. Some oeople also start the day by visiting the temple. Later in the day, people gather together in their best traditional attires and relish the lip-smacking Puthandu-special spread with their near and dear ones.

Besides mango pachadi and pongal, the lip-smacking dishes of Puthandu spread also includes vadai, sambhar, sadam (rice), payasam, appalam (papad), vegetable curry, fresh mango pickle and curd. Tamilians pay respect to the elders of the family and greet each other saying Puthandu Nalvalthukal which translates to Happy New Year in English.

