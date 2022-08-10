Raksha Bandhan 2022: DIY rakhi ideas to make the festival extra-special

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister. Beautiful gifts, elaborate rakhis, and mouthwatering sweets are the main components of Raksha Bandhan. Rakhi on the wrist of a brother is something sisters await all year long. Rakhi is not just a piece of thread, it represents the love and care that siblings have for one another. Rakhi is now sold in a wide range of designs and materials, but the majority of them are non biodegradable and end up in landfills, adding to the pollution of the environment. (Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2022: Make your festival eco-friendly with these edible rakhis)

Making your own hand-carved rakhis is the best thing possible. They are special, inexpensive, personalised, and environmentally friendly. Surprise your sibling with handcrafted rakhis this Raksha Bandhan. Here are some DIY rakhi ideas to gift your sibling a handmade happiness.

1. Pom- Pom rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Make this Raksha Bandhan colourful with Pom-Pom rakhi. (pinterest)

Pom-Pom look super cute in a rakhi. It is the ideal rakhi to give your younger sibling. Making a Pom-Pom rakhi is simple and only takes 5 to 10 minutes. Pom-Poms are readily available and reasonably priced; you can even make your own at home using wool thread and scissors. You can select the colour scheme, pattern, and design that your siblings like. All you need to make this rakhi are some Pom-Poms, thread, a needle, and scissors. Choose your design, then begin slipping each Pom-Pom into the thread in accordance with the design. You can then embellish it however you choose. You can create as many Pom-Pom rakhis as you like. It is easy, fun and unique.

2. Resin rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Resin art is very trendy now a days. You can customize your Raksha Bandhan with the addition of a handmade resin rakhi. (pinterest)

Resin art is very trendy now a days. You can customize your Raksha Bandhan with the addition of a handmade resin rakhi. The eye-catching reminder of your love for your brother will be this gorgeous resin rakhi. To construct this rakhi, all you need is a resin kit that includes resin and hardener, some paper cups, a rakhi mould, ribbons, and old newsprint. Making a resin solution first by combining hardener, placing it in the resin mould, and adding embellishments in accordance with your homemade rakhi idea are the next steps. Once it has dried, take it out of the mould, add a ribbon, and your resin rakhi is complete. It will undoubtedly be a hit with your brothers. Your brothers will adore it for sure.

3. Kundun rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Amaze your brother with a beautiful Kundan rakhi. (pinterest)

The ideal gift to give your brother and sister-in-law is a kundun rakhis. For its timeless appearance, the Handmade Designer Kundan Stone Rakhi for Brother speaks volumes. The beads on the side and the kundan in the centre both serve as indicators of its rarity. You can select kunduns from a large variety and select a perfect and lovely kundun in accordance with your design. To make this rakhi, all you need is some thick paper, glue, ribbon, beads, and kundan stones. Put the kundan and beads where you want them on the thick paper, glue it down, and finish it off with a ribbon. Your rakhi is all set to amaze your brother.

4. Photo rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Make you Raksha Bandhan unique and special with a photo-printed custom rakhi. (pinterest)

Nothing can be more special then having a beautiful picture of you and your brother on your rakhi. Your brother will never forget a rakhi with a special image of your choice in the center. Rakhis that are personalised demonstrate your love and care for your brother as well as your relationship. Your Rakshabandhan will be unique and special with a photo-printed custom rakhi. All you need to make this rakhi is a favourite photo of you and your brother, which you should then cut into a circle and embellish with pearlsor beads. It will be a beautiful moment for you an your brother.

5. Clay rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2022: (pinterest)

Enjoy an environmentally friendly Raksha Bandhan with clay rakhis. You must have this lovely rakhi, which is designed for a festive look. It's simple and a lot of fun to make clay rakhis. Clay, acrylic paints, fevicol, tools for carving clay, beads, scissors, and colourful ribbons are all you need. Your clay rakhi is complete once you roll it into a ball, give it the desired form, decorate it with beads and pearls, glue on a matching ribbon, and finish it off. It's an enjoyable and distinctive way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

