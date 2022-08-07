Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shower love on your siblings with these gifts

Raksha Bandhan 2022: The special day is almost here. This is the day dedicated to the love of siblings. Siblings are our first best friend in life. From saving us from the scolding of our parents to helping us in our first sneak out of home at night to giving us their shoulders to cry on in difficult times, siblings are one of the most important people in our life. While we grow up and learn to navigate life, siblings stay by us and help us learn, get up after falling, and face the difficult times. They are the ones with whom we share a sweet love-hate relationship with. From fighting together for silly things to staying up all night to listen to each other, siblings are friends and family packed into one beautiful relationship.

Raksha Bandhan is dedicated to this beautiful unconditional love. On this day, the sister ties an amulet – the rakhi – on the arm of the brother. The amulet is the thread of safety and promise, while the brother showers the sister with gifts and promises to protect her forever. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11. While we gear up for the special day, here are a few gifting ideas that your sibling will absolutely adore:

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2022: Ways to celebrate when your sibling is away

Handmade bookmarks: For all the bibliophile siblings, you can actually hand paint bookmarks so that the next time they fall asleep while reading, they dont lose the pages. Also, you can paint the bookmarks with funny instances from your daily lives.

Customised jewellery: Cue for brothers – gift your sister a customised neck chain with her name imprinted on it and watch her never take it off. For sisters, you can gift your brother a customised amulet with his name embedded in it so that every time he looks at his wrist, it reminds him of you.

Road trip: Nothing beats a road trip. Gift your sibling with a best day out together – hop into a bike and take your sibling somewhere he/she would love.

Photo frame: Curate all the childhood memories into a big photo frame for your sibling's room so that every time they wake up from sleep, they can look at it and have a hit of nostalgia of the best times together.

Sneakers: in case your sibling is a sneakerhead, then nothing beats it. Even if the sibling is not a sneakerhead, everyone loves good shoes.

