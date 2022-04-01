Ramadan 2022 moon sighting live updates: Saudi Arabia looks for crescent today
The date for Ramadan, also known as Ramazan or Ramzan, changes yearly because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle hence, its starting and end date depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, Ramadan may begin in India from the evening of April 2 or 1 Ramadan 1443 AH with the first fast being observed on April 3, 2022, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon.
Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries. In many countries, it is that time of the year already when Muslims across the world are gearing up to sight the crescent moon of Ramadan 2022 tonight.
Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic calendar, that takes place for 720 hours i.e. four weeks and two days during which the followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 01, 2022 05:53 PM IST
Saudi Arabia's official moon sighting venues for Ramadan
When the Saudi Royal Court holds a meeting after Maghrib or evening prayers this Friday to analyse Ramadan 2022 moon report, if any, crescent moon sighting observations made from Sudair and Tumair will be part of the official decision.
Apr 01, 2022 05:47 PM IST
Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with loved ones at the onset of Ramadan 2022
This year, Ramadan may begin in India on the evening of April 2 or 3. Here are some wishes, images, greetings and messages you can share with your loved ones to celebrate the day.
Apr 01, 2022 05:47 PM IST
Ramadan 2022 moon sighting significance
Observing the crescent moon for Ramadan holds a lot of religious significance for the Muslim community all over the world. It denotes the start and the end of the month of Ramadan. Know all about the moon sighting tradition here.
Apr 01, 2022 05:44 PM IST
How to fast during Ramadan when you have diabetes
Diabetes patients need to take extra care during Ramzaan fasting and follow a proper diet routine to control their blood sugar levels. Here are expert tips.
Apr 01, 2022 05:41 PM IST
Dos and don'ts of healthy Ramadan fasting
Fasting during Ramadan can be quite beneficial and cleanses the body of harmful toxins. However, eating huge meals during Iftar meals or not drinking enough liquids between Iftar and Suhoor could lead to health issues or aggravate existing ones. Here are some nutrition dos and don'ts that one should follow while fasting for Ramadan, as suggested by experts. Read more here
Apr 01, 2022 04:50 PM IST
What are the chances of Ramadan starting in India and Saudi Arabia on the same day?
If observers in Saudi Arabia couldn't spot the crescent moon this Friday evening, Ramadan in the Kingdom and other Arab States will start on Sunday. In such a case, the start date of Ramadan in countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh could overlap with Saudi Arabia if the moon is sighted on April 2 in these Asian nations.
Apr 01, 2022 04:49 PM IST
Ramadan 2022 start date in India
In the Indian states of Kerala and Kashmir, the crescent moon for Ramadan is usually sighted a day earlier than the rest of the country. The Ramadan start date in India depends on the local sighting of the crescent moon, that is usually a day after sighting in Saudi Arabia. Ramadan is likely to start in India from Sunday, April 3, if the crescent moon is spotted on Saturday, April 2.
Apr 01, 2022 04:45 PM IST
Benefits of intermittent fasting during Ramadan
Restricting food intake during the day can help prevent chronic ailments like high cholesterol, heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity, as well as improve mental health and wellbeing. Read in detail here
Apr 01, 2022 04:44 PM IST
Significance of Ramadan
Ramadan fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam where observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk and traditionally gather to break their fast with a date or khajur at iftar in the evening. Ramadan is also spelled Ramazan or Ramzan or Ramzaan when Muslims believe that God revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. Read in detail here
Apr 01, 2022 04:41 PM IST
Ramadan 2022 start date
If the crescent moon is sighted in the Kingdom today i.e. Friday April 01, 2022, Ramadan 2022 fasting will commence on Saturday April 02, 2022 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Arab states and Middle East countries. If the crescent moon is not sighted in the Kingdom today, the Islamic holy month will start on Sunday April 03, 2022.
Apr 01, 2022 04:36 PM IST
Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to sight the crescent for Ramadan on Friday
In a request to all Muslims, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia asked citizens and residents in the Kingdom to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1443 on the evening of Friday and stated, “Whoever sights the crescent by naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register his testimony, or report to the authority of the region’s center in his area where he sighted the crescent to facilitate his reaching to the nearest court."
Post the Isha or night prayers this Friday, the Saudi Arabia Supreme Court’s special session will sit and deliberate on the results of the search for the crescent moon and issue a decision.
Apr 01, 2022 04:22 PM IST
Countries gearing up for moon sighting on Friday, April 1
On Friday April 01, 2022, Arab countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, United Arab Emirate (UAE), Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Muscat, Egypt, Yemen, Oman and other Middle East states along with countries like the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia will sight the crescent moon for Ramadan 1443 and confirm the start date of the Holy month of fasting.
