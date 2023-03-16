Ramadan 2023: Ramadan date in India, Ramadan expected starting date in UAE, Dubai, Pakistan and other countries

The most auspicious time of the year is almost here. Every year, Ramadan, also known as Ramzan or Ramazan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is celebrated by Muslims with much pomp and grandeur. This holy period is marked as the month of hope, prayers, fasting, reflection and community. People of the Islamic faith let go of worldly pleasures, extravagant behaviour and spending during this month. They observe fast or Roza along with their friends and family. During this time, people wake up early to eat Suhoor or Sehri. Then, till sunset, they do not eat or drink anything. They break their fast by eating dates and drinking water. This ritual is followed by Iftar, a meal that includes all sorts of delicacies.

This year, Ramadan in India is expected to begin on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, after the sighting of the moon over Mecca. Ramadan will end on Friday, April 21, 2023, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023. However, the dates for each country may vary. Check out the expected starting date of Ramadan for countries like UAE, Dubai, Pakistan and more below. (Note: Final dates will be confirmed according to the moon sighting.)

Ramadan expected date in UAE, Dubai, Pakistan and other countries:

Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, Ramadan is expected to begin on March 23, followed by Eid-ul-Fitr on April 21.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Ramadan in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will begin on March 23.

Pakistan

In Pakistan, Ramadan will be observed on March 22.

Indonesia

In Indonesia, Ramadan will begin on March 22, 2023, and Eid-ul-Fitr on April 21, 2023.

Kuwait

In Kuwait, Ramadan is expected to start on March 23, 2023, followed by the Eid-ul-Fitr on April 21, 2023.

Lebanon

In Lebanon, Ramadan will start on March 23, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on April 21.

Maldives

Ramadan will begin on March 23 in the Maldives. Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on April 21.

Morocco

Ramadan is expected to begin on March 23 in Morocco, followed by Eid-ul-Fitr on April 21.

Qatar

In Qatar, Ramadan starts on March 23.

South Africa

Ramadan is expected to begin on March 22 in South Africa.

Turkey

In Turkey, March 23 is the expected date for Ramadan. Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on April 21.

Meanwhile, the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences UAE has announced that Ramadan will fall on Thursday, March 23.