Ramadan 2023: Know all about date and rules of fasting in the holy month

Ramadan 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Ramadan, also known as Ramzan is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all across the world. Ramadan, the holy month of the Islamic calendar is observed as the month of hope, prayers, fasting, reflection and community. The Islam community of the world keep fast during this month. Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, will start on March 22 and will end on April 21. During this time, Muslims have food before the sunrise and keep fast through the entire day.

As we gear up to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan in a few days, here are a few things to know during this month:

All ethnicity: Muslims of all ethnicity and race keep fast during the holy month of Ramadan. According to the rule of fasting, they can have food and drinks only before the sun rises and after the sun sets.

Spirituality: Muslims must stay away from all kinds of impurities and pleasures during the holy month of Ramadan. Instead, they focus their mind on prayers, purification of the soul, spirituality and charity.

Exception: Women who are pregnant or are breastfeeding, and people who are physically or mentally ill are exempted from fasting during this time. It is not compulsory for children under puberty to keep fast.

Fasting: The meal that is consumed before sunrise is called suhur, and the meal consumed after sunset is called iftar. Traditionally, people break the fast with dates – this is done to commemorate Muhammad’s practice of breaking the fast with three dates.

Eid-ul-Fitr: The largest Islamic festival is celebrated to end the month-long fasting. It is done after the moon is sighted. Muslims celebrate this day with their near and dear ones. They prepare meals together, donate to charity and engage in community service. This is the only day in the month of Shawwal when Muslims do not need to keep fast. Lip-smacking dishes such as Biriyani, sewaiyaan and Lachcha paratha are prepared. The festival begins with the fight sighting of the crescent moon at sunset.

