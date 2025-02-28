Ramadan 2025 crescent moon not sighted in Telangana, Muslims to begin fasting from March 02

According to the Ruhiyat-e-Hilal Committee Telangana, the crescent moon for Ramadan (also spelled Ramazan, Ramzaan or Ramzan) 2025 was not sighted tonight i.e. Friday February 28 hence, fasting will commence from March 2, 2025. Usually, the crescent is first sighted in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and some Western nations while South Asian countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and others sight the moon a day later. Ramadan 2025: Crescent moon not sighted in Telangana.(Image by X/ahmedpashaqadri)

Rare Ramadan chand raat

However, this year was an exceptionally rare occasion when Muslims worldwide geared up to sight the Ramadan moon on the same night. This happened because Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, Germany and other South Asia and western countries welcomed the month of Shaban 1446 AH on the same date of Gregorian calendar as the Muslims of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Palestine, Oman, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Turkey, Egypt and other Arab countries.

While, the Gregorian calendar follows the sun, the Islamic, Hijri calendar is lunar-based and this is why the crescent moon is highly awaited as it determines the beginning of Ramadan. Though the crescent moon may be sighted on different days across the world, the essence of Ramadan remains unchanged.

Essence of Ramadan

Ramadan is a month of forgiveness, prayer and self-improvement, a time when millions reset their spiritual compass and seek deeper meaning in their faith. Ramadan is not just about abstaining from food and drink from dawn to dusk—it is a time of deep spiritual reflection, prayer and generosity.

The month is believed to be the time when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), making it especially sacred. For many, Ramadan is a turning point—a chance to break bad habits, strengthen faith and embrace the values of patience, gratitude and self-discipline.

Families and communities come together for Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking of the fast), reinforcing the bonds of unity and compassion.