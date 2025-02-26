Menu Explore
Ramadan 2025: Know the moon sighting significance for Muslims

ByTapatrisha Das
Feb 26, 2025 02:01 PM IST

Ramadan 2025: The sighting of the crescent moon marks the start and end of the holy month of Ramadan. Know its significance for Muslims. 

Ramadan 2025: The holy month of Ramadan is about to begin and is considered one of the largest festivals of the Islamic community all over the world. Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, holds immense religious significance and is marked by fasting, prayers and community service. This is the time of the year when, for an entire month, Muslims all over the world observe fast from sunrise to sunset, followed by Iftar. Also read | Ramadan 2025 date for different countries: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, India, UAE, Pakistan to sight crescent moon together

Ramadan 2025: The crescent moon will be sighted on the evening of February 28, 2025(Unsplash)
Ramadan 2025: The crescent moon will be sighted on the evening of February 28, 2025(Unsplash)

Why is sighting the crescent moon important for Muslims?

The sighting of the crescent moon holds immense significance for the Muslim community all over the world. The start and end of the month of Ramadan are determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. Muslims and religious authorities determine the date of the start of Ramadan and Eid-Ul-Fitr (the festival that marks the end of the month of Ramadan) by the sighting of the crescent moon.

Know the significance of sighting the crescent moon during Ramadan.(Unsplash)
Know the significance of sighting the crescent moon during Ramadan.(Unsplash)

Significance of fasting for Muslims during Ramadan:

The month of Ramadan is observed by fasting for the entire month, followed by Iftar and the evening prayer. Before starting the fast, the pre-dawn meal, also known as Sehri, is consumed by Muslims. Then, for the entire day (from sunrise to sunset), Muslims refrain from eating food and drinking water. After sunset, they break their fast with water and dates, followed by the Iftar-special spread consisting of a variety of food items. Also read | City-wise Ramadan 2025 timetable for India: Check Delhi, Lucknow or your city's fasting schedule, sehri and iftar time

When will Ramadan be observed this year?

It is a rare miracle that Muslims all over the world will get to see the crescent moon to start the month of Ramadan and the fasting on the same day. Confirmed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Moon Sighting Committees in UAE, Qatar, India, Pakistan, USA, UK, Afghanistan, and Nepal, the crescent moon will be sighted on the evening of February 28, 2025. This will mark the start of the month of Ramadan for Muslims worldwide. Also read | Ramadan 2025: Here’s when the moon will be sighted in India and Saudi Arabia

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
