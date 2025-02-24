Ramadan 2025 city-wise timetable for India: Check Delhi, Lucknow or your city's fasting schedule, sehri and iftar time

As the crescent moon prepares to make its appearance, Muslims around the world are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Ramadan (Ramazan/Ramzaan/Ramzan)—a sacred month dedicated to fasting, prayer and spiritual reflection. This deeply cherished tradition, which dates back centuries, begins with the sighting of the new moon, an event that holds profound religious significance. Count down to Ramadan 2025 with this city-wise timetable for India.(Image by Simplify & Save)

Ramadan is more than just a period of abstaining from food and drink from dawn to dusk; it is a time of self-discipline, charity and communal bonding. Families and friends come together for Sehri (the pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (the meal to break the fast at sunset), reinforcing a sense of unity and shared purpose.

The importance of the Ramadan timetable

Amidst the devotion and discipline, the Ramadan timetable plays a crucial role, guiding worshippers through the daily schedule of fasting, prayers and reflection. For millions observing Ramadan, the timetable is more than just a practical tool—it is a roadmap for spiritual discipline.

It ensures that Sehri and Iftar are observed at the right times, that prayers - including the special Taraweeh prayers - are performed punctually and that the month’s rituals are upheld in unison across the Muslim community. This structured observance fosters a global sense of togetherness, as Muslims from different cultures and backgrounds follow the same practice, albeit in their respective time zones.

When does Ramadan begin in 2025?

Whether in bustling metropolises or remote villages, the sighting of the Ramadan moon marks the beginning of a transformative spiritual journey. This year, countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as the US and the UK, will attempt to sight the Ramadan crescent moon on Friday, February 28. If the moon is visible that evening, Ramadan will officially begin on Saturday, March 01, with the first day of fasting. If the crescent is not sighted, the month will commence on Monday, March 02.

Meanwhile, South Asian countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will look for the Ramadan moon on Saturday, March 01. If sighted, fasting will begin on Sunday, March 02; otherwise, it will start on Monday, March 03.

While the start date may vary by location, the essence of Ramadan remains the same—a time for reflection, renewal and reconnecting with faith. Ramadan is a time of heightened spirituality where acts of kindness, generosity and self-restraint take center stage.

Beyond its religious significance, it is also a period of deep personal growth, offering individuals the opportunity to reset, reflect and strengthen their connection with both faith and community. With the Ramadan timetable as a guide, Muslims navigate this sacred month with discipline and devotion, embracing the unity that comes from shared rituals and traditions.

City-wise sehri and iftar timings for Ramadan 2025 in India

1. New Delhi

Ramadan 2025 timetable for Delhi.(Image by IslamicFinder)

2. Lucknow

Ramadan 2025 timetable for Lucknow.(Image by IslamicFinder)

3. Mumbai

Ramadan 2025 timetable for Mumbai.(Image by IslamicFinder)

4. Hyderabad

Ramadan 2025 timetable for Hyderabad.(Image by IslamicFinder)

5. Ahmedabad

Ramadan 2025 timetable for Ahmedabad.(Image by IslamicFinder)

6. Surat

Ramadan 2025 timetable for Surat.(Image by IslamicFinder)

7. Pune

Ramadan 2025 timetable for Pune.(Image by IslamicFinder)

8. Bangalore

Ramadan 2025 timetable for Bangalore.(Image by IslamicFinder)

9. Chennai

Ramadan 2025 timetable for Chennai(Image by IslamicFinder)

10. Kolkata

Ramadan 2025 timetable for Kolkata.(Image by IslamicFinder)

With families gathering for pre-dawn meals, mosques filling with worshippers for night prayers and individuals from the Muslim community breaking their fasts together at sunset, Ramadan serves as a powerful reminder of the strength found in faith, compassion and togetherness. As the countdown begins, the world watches the skies, waiting for the sliver of moonlight that signals the start of a month unlike any other—one of devotion, gratitude and unwavering faith.