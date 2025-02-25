Ramadan 2025 date for different countries: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, India, UAE, Pakistan to sight crescent moon together

In a rarest of the rare move, Muslims across the world will spot the Ramadan crescent moon together this year as coincidently, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, Germany and other South Asia and western countries welcomed the month of Shaban 1446 AH with the Muslims of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Palestine, Oman, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Turkey, Egypt and other Arab countries. Typically, the crescent is first sighted in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and some Western nations while South Asian countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and others sight the moon a day later. People shop for decorative items at a shop in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region, ahead of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. Astronomers predict a unique Ramadan: Will the crescent moon be visible to all Muslims on the same day?(Photo by Safin HAMID / AFP)

A rare Ramadan miracle?

This year is an exceptionally rare occasion when Muslims worldwide will gear up to sight the Ramadan moon at the same time. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia along with the Moon Sighting Committees in UAE, Qatar, India, Pakistan, USA, UK, Afghanistan, Nepal, Oman, Iraq, Syria, Bahrain, Yemen, Turkey, Egypt, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, Germany and other countries have officially asked Muslims in the respective nations to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday evening of February 28, 2025, which corresponds to 29 Sha'ban 1446 AH in the Islamic calendar.

Saudi Arabia's local media reported, “The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has asked citizens and residents in the Kingdom to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1446 H on the evening of Friday, 29th Sha’ban 1446 AH according to Umm Al Qura Calendar corresponding to February 01, 2025 and report any sightings to their nearest court.”

Though the Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee usually observes the moon in the days leading up to the expected start date of Ramadan, Muslims across the Kingdom are encouraged to sight the moon themselves through binoculars or otherwise. According to astronomers from the International Astronomical Centre in Abu Dhabi, the crescent moon (which marks the beginning of the holy month) is expected to be sighted on Friday, February 28, 2025.

Ramadan moon watch 2025:

While the final confirmation rests on traditional moon sighting methods, astronomical calculations strongly suggest that fasting will commence the next day i.e. March 01, 2025. With just a few days left until the holy month begins, anticipation is building as countries across the world plan to observe the crescent moon on Friday, February 28.

According to Mohammad Odeh, Chairman of the International Astronomical Centre in Abu Dhabi, the crescent moon will be visible through telescopes in West Asia, most of Africa and southern Europe, while large parts of the Americas may witness it with the naked eye. Given that the moon will set after sunset in all regions, most Islamic nations are expected to declare the start of Ramadan on March 1, 2025.

Muslims throughout the United Arab Emirates will be gearing up to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday evening of February 28, 2025, which corresponds to 29 Sha'ban 1446 AH in the Islamic calendar. According to Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali of the Markazi Chand Committee in Lucknow, the crescent moon for the holy month of Ramadan 2025 is expected to be sighted by Muslims in India on Friday evening of February 28, 2025.

If the Ramadan crescent moon is sighted on Friday evening, the taraweeh prayers will begin that night and Muslims will begin fasting from Saturday, March 01, 2025. If the Ramadan crescent is not sighted on Friday after Maghrib i.e. the evening prayers, the holy month will start from Sunday, March 02, 2025.

Regardless of the variations, the arrival of Ramadan remains a universal experience of faith, reflection and togetherness.