Ramadan 2025: Here’s when the moon will be sighted in India and Saudi Arabia

As the Islamic world prepares for Ramadan (also spelled as Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan), millions of Muslims eagerly await the sighting of the crescent moon - a moment that signifies the beginning of the holiest month in Islam. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, which follows the sun, the Hijri (lunar) calendar is based on the moon cycle and is 10–11 days shorter each year. This means that Ramadan shifts slightly earlier annually, bringing with it a renewed sense of spiritual commitment and anticipation. Ramadan 2025: When will India and Saudi Arabia sight the crescent moon?(Image by hiraeth)

The ritual of moon sighting

The excitement begins as soon as the sun sets on the last day of Shabaan, the month preceding Ramadan, when moon sighters around the world face the western horizon, scanning the sky for the delicate sliver of the new crescent. In Saudi Arabia, the Judicial High Court records testimonies of those who have sighted the moon and makes the official announcement for the start of Ramadan.

This tradition not only marks the beginning of fasting but also serves as a powerful reminder of unity, as Muslims worldwide prepare to embark on a month of devotion, discipline and charity. Typically, the crescent is first sighted in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and some Western nations while South Asian countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh sight the moon a day later.

When will Ramadan 2025 begin?

Muslims throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will gear up to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday evening of February 28, 2025, which corresponds to 29 Sha'ban 1446 AH in the Islamic calendar. Though the Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee usually observes the moon in the days leading up to the expected start date of Ramadan, Muslims across the Kingdom are encouraged to sight the moon themselves through binoculars or otherwise.

According to astronomers from the International Astronomical Centre in Abu Dhabi, the crescent moon (which marks the beginning of the holy month) is expected to be sighted on Friday, February 28, 2025. While the final confirmation rests on traditional moon sighting methods, astronomical calculations strongly suggest that fasting will commence the next day i.e. March 01, 2025.

With just a few days left until the holy month begins, anticipation is building as Islamic countries plan to observe the crescent moon on Friday, February 28. According to Mohammad Odeh, Chairman of the International Astronomical Centre in Abu Dhabi, the crescent moon will be visible through telescopes in West Asia, most of Africa and southern Europe, while large parts of the Americas may witness it with the naked eye.

Given that the moon will set after sunset in all regions, most Islamic nations are expected to declare the start of Ramadan on March 1, 2025. Muslims throughout the United Arab Emirates will be gearing up to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday evening of February 28, 2025, which corresponds to 29 Sha'ban 1446 AH in the Islamic calendar.

If the Ramadan crescent moon is sighted on Friday evening, the taraweeh prayers will begin that night and Muslims in Saudi Arabia will begin fasting from Saturday, March 01, 2025. If the Ramadan crescent is not on Friday after Maghrib or evening prayers, the holy month will start from Sunday, March 02, 2025.

For South Asian countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, moon sighting will take place on March 01. If the crescent is seen, fasting will start on March 02; otherwise, the first day of Ramadan will be on March 03, 2025. Regardless of the variations, the arrival of Ramadan remains a universal experience of faith, reflection, and togetherness.

Ramadan: A time of spiritual renewal

Ramadan is not just about abstaining from food and drink from dawn to dusk—it is a time of deep spiritual reflection, prayer and generosity. The month is believed to be the time when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), making it especially sacred.

For many, Ramadan is a turning point—a chance to break bad habits, strengthen faith and embrace the values of patience, gratitude and self-discipline. Families and communities come together for Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking of the fast), reinforcing the bonds of unity and compassion.

The global spirit of Ramadan

Though the crescent moon may be sighted on different days across the world, the essence of Ramadan remains unchanged. It is a month of forgiveness, prayer and self-improvement, a time when millions reset their spiritual compass and seek deeper meaning in their faith.

As the world looks up to the skies, waiting for that first glimpse of the crescent moon, hearts fill with anticipation. The journey of Ramadan is about to begin—a journey of devotion, discipline and unparalleled spiritual reward.