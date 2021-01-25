Republic Day 2021: History, significance of the day India became a republic

India celebrates Republic Day annually on 26 January, and this year the country will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day to mark the day India became a sovereign republic. While India gained independence from the British in 1947, but it wasn't until 26 January 1950 that the Indian Constitution came into effect and India became a sovereign state, declaring it a republic. This day is celebrated with much pomp and fervour all over India, and in India's capital Delhi, parades, tableaus and spectacular displays by the defense forces are showcased at Rajpath. The Indian flag is also hoisted all over the country.

The Indian Constitution was drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar who is known as the Architect of the Indian Constitution. 26 January was chosen as the day to announce India becoming a republic as in 1929 on the same day the Indian National Congress denounced colonial rule and proclaimed Purna Swaraj, “complete freedom from the British”. And while the Constitution came into force in 1950 under a democratic government system, it was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949. This completed the country’s transition into becoming a sovereign republic.

India celebrates Republic Day to commemorate the day the Government of India Act (1935) set by the British Raj was replaced by the Indian Constitution as the governing document of India. Other than flag hoisting, reciting the national anthem and organising shows and events on this day, the defense forces including the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, police and paramilitary forces showcase their skills and display India’s defence prowess at the parade on Rajpath which is broadcast on television . Other than performing stunts, air shows, stunts on motorbikes, tanks and other weapons systems are also showcased. Alongside these are the beautifully decorated tableaus that reflect the uniqueness and beauty of the various states of India.