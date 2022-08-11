Riddhima Kapoor wishes Ranbir Kapoor Happy Raksha Bandhan with adorable pic from his wedding to Alia Bhatt

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Brothers and sisters across the country are celebrating the auspicious festival of Rakhi today and tomorrow, August 11 and 12. Raksha Bandhan honours the precious and loving bond shared between siblings, and even your favourite Bollywood stars are marking this day with pomp. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is also one of them. She wished the Brahmastra actor 'Happy Raksha Bandhan' on Instagram by posting an adorable unseen picture from his wedding celebrations. Riddhima also wished her other siblings by posting photos on her Instagram stories.

On Thursday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to wish her brother Ranbir Kapoor on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. She dropped an unseen picture from the Brahmastra actor and his wife, Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding festivities. "Happy Raksha Bandhan [heart emoji]," Riddhmia captioned her post. It shows Ranbir sitting near Riddhima's lap and the brother-sister duo smiling while looking at the camera. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with your siblings on Rakhi)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes Ranbir Kapoor on Raksha Bandhan. (Instagram)

Riddhmia also wished her other siblings, including Armaan Jain, Adaar Jain, Karan and Nikhil Nanda, who is married to Shweta Bachchan Nanda. She posted a selfie with Nikhil, and photos of Armaan, Adaar and Nikhil on her Instagram stories. Check it out here.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes her brothers on Rakhi. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, the picture Riddhima shared with Ranbir is from his and Alia's pre-wedding festivities. Another click from the occasion featuring the Bhatts and Kapoors was posted by Alia Bhatt's aunt Tina Razdan Hertzke in April this year. The families smiled brightly and dressed up in ethnic ensembles for the occasion.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14 this year. The couple's family and close friends, including Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, attended the wedding which took place at their Vastu house. In June, the Brahmastra actors also announced they are expecting their first child.

On the work front, the couple will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film is set to release on September 9.