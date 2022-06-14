Sant Kabir Jayanti: Inspiring verses and quotes by the mystical saint and poet
Sant Kabir Jayanti 2022: Sant Kabir Das, a 15th century mystical poet, continues to be relevant even today with his timeless dohas that make one reflect on life, self and society as a whole. The birth of Kabir continues to be shrouded in mystery and it is remains unclear whether he was born as a Muslim or Hindu. As per scholars, the philosophy of Kabir revolved around the nirguna form of God i.e. God without form.
Sant Kabir Jayanti celebrates the birth of the poet and this year it is being observed on June 14. According to a legend, Kabir appeared on a lotus flower in the year 1398 (Samvat 1455), on the full moon day of Jyeshtha month at the time of Brahmamuharta. Some noted historians believed Kabir lived in Banaras.
Kabir Das' verses were composed in simple, relatable Hindi words but made a huge impact. His work revolved around devotion, mysticism and discipline and said to have influenced Bhakti movement. A lot of Kabir's work was included into Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib by the fifth Sikh guru, Guru Arjan Dev. Kabir Das' writings include Bijak, Sakhi Granth, Kabir Granthawali and Anurag Sagar.
Here are some of the popular dohas of Sant Kabir Das
Bura Jo Dekhan Main Chala, Bura Naa Milya Koye
Jo Munn Khoja Apnaa, To Mujhse Bura Naa Koye
Translation
I searched for the crooked man, met not a single one
Then searched myself, "I" found the crooked one
Kaal Kare So Aaj Kar, Aaj Kare So Ub
Pal Mein Pralaya Hoyegi, Bahuri Karoge Kub
Translation
Tomorrow's work do today, today's work now
if the moment is lost, the work be done how
Kabira Khara Bazaar Mein, Mange Sabki Khair
Na Kahu Se Dosti, Na Kahu Se Bair
Translation
Kabira in the market place, wishes welfare of all
Neither friendship nor enmity with anyone at all
Aisee Vani Boliye, Mun Ka Aapa Khoye
Apna Tan Sheetal Kare, Auran Ko Sukh Hoye
Translation
Speak such words, sans ego's ploy
Body remains composed, giving the listener joy
Dukh Mein Simran Sab Kare, Sukh Mein Kare Na Koye
Jo Sukh Mein Simran Kare, Tau Dukh Kahe Ko Hoye
In anguish everyone prays to Him, in joy does none
To One who prays in happiness, how sorrow can come
(Traslation credit: allpoetry.com)