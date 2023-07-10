Sawan 2023 festivals full calendar: Hariyali Teej, Raksha Bandhan to Janmashtami; dates of 12 major fasts and festivals

The auspicious month of Shravan or Sawan, which is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, is here and this time the celebrations will be extended to 59 days (almost two months) instead of the usual one month. Starting from July 4, the month will last till August 31. It is a rare occurrence and has happened only after a gap of 19 years that people in India and other parts of the world will observe the month of Sawan both in July and August, due to an extra month called adhik maas. The Sawan dates may differ across the country as some follow Purnimanta calendar while others may calculate dates as per Amanta calendar. In Amanta tradition, lunar month is ended on new moon day while as per Purnimanta tradition, the month ends on full moon day. (Also read: Sawan 2023: Date, history, significance and story of Sharavan month; full Sawan Somwar calendar)

Sawan festivals 2023: All you want to know about the dates of major festivals and fasts in the month of Shravan from Hariyali Teej, Raksha Bandhan to Janmashtami(Freepik)

The month of Shravan is marked by many fasts and festivals that are observed with fervour and enthusiasm by devotees across the country. Here's a list of Sawan 2023 festivals from Hariyali Teej, Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Naag Panchami among many others.

1. Kamika Ekadashi

Date of Kamika Ekadashi: July 13, 2023

Kamika Ekadashi also known as Krishna Paksha Ekadashi is one of the 24 Ekadashi vrats which are observed to seek blessing of Lord Vishnu. Kamika Ekadashi fast is observed by taking a bath early in the morning and offering Lord Vishnu the sacred Tulsi leaves, flowers, fruits, milk and sesame seeds. Devotees who observe the fast are blessed with health and wealth.

2. Shravan Somvar fasts

Date of Sawan Somvar fasts: July 10- August 28, 2023

Sawan Somvar fasts are observed by Lord Shiva devotees during the month of Shravan and it is believed that the desires of those keeping the fasts get fulfilled. While married women keep the fasts for their family's health and happiness, unmarried women observe Shravan Mondays to get a match of their choice.

3. Mangala Gauri fasts

Date of Mangala Gauri fasts: July 4-August 29, 2023

During the month of Sawan, Maa Gauri devotees observe a fast every Tuesday for happy marital life, prosperity and to be blessed with a child. As per drikpanchang, the dates for Mangala Gauri fasts are from July 4-August 29 this year.

4. Hariyali Teej

Date of Hariyali Teej: August 19, 2023

The festival of Hariyali Teej is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Shravan and usually falls 2 days before Nag Panchami. The festival is called Hariyali Teej because the weather during this time is pleasant and the surrounding are lush green. Hariyali Teej is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

5. Nag Panchami

Date of Nag Panchami: August 21, 2023

On Nag Panchami people worship serpent Gods and on this day, women offer milk to snakes and pray for the well-being of their brothers and other members of family. The festival falls on Shukla Paksha Panchami during the month of Shravan usually 2 days after Hariyali Teej. Some of the serpent Gods worshipped on this day are Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka, Pingala among many others.

6. Dashama Vrata

Date of Dashama Vrata: August 17-August 26, 2023

Dashama Vrata is celebrated with much enthusiasm, especially in the state of Gujarat, in the month of Shravan. This year the 10-day fasting will begin from August 17 and will go on till August 26. Dedicated to goddess Dashama, the fasting begins from the first day of Shravan month as per traditional calendar followed in Gujarat. Dashama Vrat 2023 begins on August 17 and ends on August 26.

7. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi

Date of Shravana Putrada Ekadashi: August 27, 2023

As per drikpanchang, Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is one of the 24 Ekadashi vrats which are observed to seek blessing of Lord Vishnu. It falls on the 11th lunar day or ekadashi of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Shravan. The vrat is observed to get moksha after death as per Hindu beliefs.

8. Varalakshmi Vrat

Date of Varalakshmi Vrat: August 25, 2023

As per drikpanchang, Varalakshmi Vratam is observed for goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Lord Vishnu. It is observed during Shravan's Shukla Paksha.

9. Raksha Bandhan

Date of Raksha Bandhan: August 30, 2023

Raksha Bandhan or Rakshi is one of the major Hindu festivals and is celebrated on Shravan Purnima or full moon. On this day, sisters tie rakhi or raksha sutra around their brother's wrist and pray for their well-being and health while brothers promise to protect them from problems.

10. Gayatri Jayanti

Date of Gayatri Jayanti: May 31, 2023

As per drikpanchang, Gayatri Jayanti is observed as the birth anniversary of Goddess Gayatri, the Goddess of Veda. The goddess of knowledge and wisdom Gayatri is believed to be born on this day and her devotees worship the goddess to get health, wealth, wisdom and prosperity.

11. Kalki Jayanti

Date of Kalki Jayanti: August 22, 2023

The birth anniversary of Lord Vishnu's future avatar is observed as Kalki Jayanti. Kalki is believed to be the tenth and the last incarnation of Lord Vishnu at the end of Kaliyug.

12. Shravana/Narali Purnima

Date of Shravana Purnima: August 31, 2023

Shravana Purnima is popularly known as Narali Purnima in Maharashtra. On this day, Varun Dev or God of Sea is worshipped and coconut is offered to him. The puja is popular among fishermen who believe that by worshipping Varun Dev, they would be able to avert any kind of mishap around the sea.

