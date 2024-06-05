Shani Jayanti 2024: Date, rituals, puja muhurat, significance and all that you need to know

Shani Jayanti 2024: The most auspicious time of the year is here. Every year, Shani Jayanti is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. The devotees of Lord Shani Dev celebrate the day with utmost devotion and dedication. According to Vedic astrology, Lord Shani Dev is the ruler of Saturn. Lord Shani Dev is the god of Karma and justice. It is believed that people who worship this lord are blessed with punctuality and discipline. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. This year, Shani Jayanti will be observed on June 6.(Unsplash)

Date:

This year, Shani Jayanti will be observed on June 6. According to Drik Panchang, Amavasya tithi will begin at 7:54 PM on June 5 and will end at 6:07 PM on June 6.

Rituals:

On this day, devotees wake up early and start the day with a holy bath. Then they light diya in front of the idol of Lord Shani Dev. Diya is lit with sesame seed oil and mustard oil. Then Shani Stotram, Shani Beej Mantra are chanted in front of the idol. To get rid of the bad effect of Shani, people are also advised to worship peepal tree on the eve of Shani Jayanti. It is also believed that making donations and practising charity can help in seeking the blessings of Lord Shani Dev.

Mantra:

Om Sham Shanaishcharaye Namah..!!

Neelanjana Samabhasam Rvi Putram Yamagrajam Chhaya Martand Shambhutam Tam Namami Shanaishcharam..!!

Significance:

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shani Dev was born to father Surya Dev and mother Swarna. Lord Shani Dev is an ardent follower of Lord Shiva and is known for blessing people who surrender to Lord Shiva. It is believed that one time, Ravana captured Lord Shani Dev and imprisoned him. Lord Hanuman came and released him and saved him. Since then, Lord Shani Dev is believed to bestow his blessings on people who worship Lord Hanuman.