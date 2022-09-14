Sharadiya Navratri 2022: Start and end date; ghatasthapana, day-wise calendar

Sharadiya Navratri 2022: Sharadiya Navratri, the nine-day long festival dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine avatars, is all set to begin from September 26, 2022 with Ghatasthapana ritual and end with Durga Visarjan or Dussehra/Vijayadashami celebration on the tenth day - October 5, 2022.

Sharadiya Navratri is celebrated in the month of Ashwin usually between September and October. Each day of the 9-day festival is dedicated to an avatar of goddess Durga and the devotees observe fast either on all 9 days or in pair (first two or last two) to get the blessings of Maa Durga.

There are four Navratris in total, two of which are Gupt Navratris, and the remaining two - Chaitra Navratri and Sharadiya Navratri are celebrated with much enthusiasm by the devotees of Maa Durga who pray to her nine avatars on each day of the Navratri. The nine avatars of Maa Durga are as follows - Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.

Navratri calendar: When is Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami

According to Panchang, this year Navratri will begin from September 26 (Monday) and end on October 5 (Wednesday). Durga Ashtami will fall on October 3 while Maha Navami will be celebrated on October 4.

Shubh muhurat

The muhurat of ghatasthapana on September 26, on the first day of the Navratri is from 6:05 am to 7:40 am.

NAVRATRI CALENDAR

Here are the details of nine days of Navratri 2022

Day 1/Pratipada (September 26): Ghatasthapana, Maa Shailputri puja

Day 2/Dwitiya (September 27): Chandra Darshana, Maa Brahmacharini Devi puja

Day 3/Tritiya (September 28): Sindoor Tritiya, Goddess Chandraghanta puja

Day 4/Chaturthi (September 29): Maa Kushmanda puja

Day 5/Panchami (September 30): Maa Skandmata puja

Day 6/Shashti (October 1): Maa Katyayani puja

Day 7/Saptami (October 2): Maa Kalratri puja

Day 8/Ashtami (October 3): Durga Ashtami, Maa Mahagauri puja

Day 9/Navami (October 4): Mahanavami, Maa Siddhidhatri puja

Day 10/Dashmi (October 5): Durga Visarjan, Dussehra or Vijayadashmi

