Shardiya Navratri 2022 Day 5: Maa Skanda Mata significance, puja vidhi, timing

Navratri 2022: The festive season is here. This year, Shardiya Navratri is being celebrated from September 26 to October 5. The ten-day festival worships Goddess Shakti or Goddess Durga. Navratri, literally translating to nine nights, worships the nine avatars of Goddess Durga on each day of the festival. The nine avatars are - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, second day is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, third day is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta. On the fourth day, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped. The fifth day of the festival is dedicated to Maa Skandmata.

Goddess Skandmata:

It is believed that when Goddess Durga became the mother of Lord Skanda, she toom the avatar of Maa Skandmata. This avatar of Goddess Durga governs the planet Budha. The devotees worship this avatar of Goddess Durga to attain the blessings of Lord Kartikeya, because it is believed that only Maa Skandmata has the power to do the same.

Navratri 2022 Day 5 significance:

Maa Skandmata has four hands, while one hand holds infant Kartikeya. Maa Skandmata, who is the avatar of motherhood, is known for being kind, compassionate and full of love for others. Devotees worship this avatar on this day to get rid of `negative thoughts and attain health, wealth and prosperity.

Navratri 2022 Day 5 colour:

Green is the colour of the day as it symbolises growth, nature and energy.

Navratri 2022 Day 5 Puja Vidhi, Samagri and Shubh Muhurat:

Accprding to Drik Panchang, The Brahma Muhurta will start from 4:37 AM and end at 5:25 AM on September 30. Abhijit Muhurta will start from 11:47 AM and end at 12:35 PM. On this day, Maa Skandmata is offered with yellow flowers, Gangajal, kumkum and ghee. A special bhog comprising of a variety of delicacies prepared with banana is also offered to the goddess.

Maa Skandmata Mantra, Prarthana and Stotra:

1) Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah॥

2) Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya।

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥

3) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥