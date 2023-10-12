Shardiya Navratri 2023: It is that time of the year again. One of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated all across the country is Shardiya Navratri. Celebratiing Goddess Parvati and the nine avatars, Shardiya Navratri is that time when the houses deck up in new lights, the streets are decorated, and devotees keep fast to worship the goddess. It is observed throughout the country. The nine avatars of Goddess Parvati are worshipped on each day of the festival. Shardiya Navratri is celebrated for nine days - each day dedicated to an avatar of Goddess Parvati. As we gear up to celebrate one of the biggest festivals in the country, here are a few things we should keep in mind.

Shardiya Navratri 2023: Know the history, significance and celebrations

History:

Each day of the festival is dedicated to an avatar of Goddess Parvati. The avatars that are worshipped during this nine-day festival are Shailputri, Brahmcharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. According to Hindu epic Ramayana, Lord Rama worshipped Goddess Parvati during this time of the year before raging a war against King Ravana to bring back his wife Sita from the clasps of the demon king in Lanka. Since then, the country celebrates Shardiya Navratri during this time.

Significance:

Devotees keep fast during this time to worship the goddess. This festival carries a lot of spiritual significance. Women keep fast to pray for their family and husband. Some people keep nirjala vrat, while others follow a vegetarian diet during the festival.

Celebrations:

This year, Shardiya Navratri will start from October 15 and will end on october 24 with Vijaya Dashami 0- the day the idol of Maa Durga is immersed. Shardiya Navratri is celebrated in the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh as Durga Puja – one of the largest festivals of the country.

