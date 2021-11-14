Shilpa Shetty celebrates Children's Day with Viaan in cute video: Always keep the child in you alive

Today is Children's Day, and as Shilpa Shetty celebrates the special occasion with her kids, she has an important message for her followers - to "always celebrate the child in us". The actor took to Instagram to post an adorable video of herself enjoying quality time with her son, Viaan Raj Kundra. The short clip will definitely bring a smile to your face.

Shilpa posted a video of her and Viaan on Instagram today, November 14. She urged her followers to keep the child inside of them alive. She also did so by playing with her son. "Always keep the child in you alive! Happy Children's Day! #HappyChildrensDay #ViaanRajKundra #kids #children #blessed #love," Shilpa posted the clip with the caption.

The short video shows Shilpa and Viaan playing with slime dough and having a fun session. The actor then says, "We all have a child in us, celebrate it." And then she and Viaan wished her followers a Happy Children's Day.

Watch the video below:

Earlier, Shilpa had also celebrated World Kindness Day by sharing her thoughts on the act of kindness. She wrote, "We often align the thought of being kind only with the people around us. Somehow, we forget or neglect the importance of being kind to ourselves and to the planet as well. On #WorldKindnessDay today, let's remember to start with ourselves. When you make your mind, soul, and heart happy; it's easier to be considerate of others around us."

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day on the occasion of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday. Earlier, November 20 was marked as Children's Day in India. However, after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru, a resolution was passed in the Indian Parliament to mark his birthday as Children's Day.

The first Prime Minister of India believed that children are the country's future, and how we bring them up will determine the future course of our country. On this day, schools organise cultural activities and children dress up in colourful clothes.

