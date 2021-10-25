Shilpa Shetty nails 20kg weighted squats in new gym video, Tahira Kashyap cheers for her

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty has achieved yet another feat in her fitness journey, and she took to Instagram to update her fans about the same. Today, the star nailed weighted squats at the gym with a 20kg dumbbell and impressed her followers, including Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap.

Shilpa revealed today, October 25, that she had been aiming to do 20kg weighted squats at the gym for a while now. And today, when it finally happened, she was definitely overjoyed. The star added that when one puts their heart and mind to something, anything is possible. She expressed the same with a quote, "You Don't Find Will Power, You Create It."

Sharing the video on her profile, Shilpa talked about her experience of nailing this mean feat in the caption. She wrote, "When you put your heart and mind to something, anything is possible. I'd been aiming to achieve this for a while now, and it has finally happened. It may look easy, but the 20-kg weighted squat is no mean feat."

Watch the video here:

The video begins with a close of the 20kg dumbbell used by Shilpa. As the camera pans out, one can see the actor doing several repetitions of the weighted squats while standing on a plate. Dressed in a black halter-neck sports bra and calf-length tights with yellow trainers, Shilpa nailed the routine.

Benefits of weighted squats:

Practising weighted squats packs in several health benefits. According to Shilpa, it helps "strengthen the glutes, thighs, hamstring, calves, core, knee joints, and lower back". She added that it also helps burn fat and adds a great start to the day and week.

Within an hour of being shared, Shilpa's post garnered more than 2 lakh views and several comments from celebrities and followers. Tahira Kashyap cheered for Shilpa by posting a flexed bicep and heart emoji in the comments section.

See some of the comments:

Comments on Shilpa Shetty's post.

So, are you inspired to hit the gym after watching Shilpa Shetty's video?

