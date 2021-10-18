With Tribal squats and an undercut, Shilpa Shetty is out of her ‘comfort zone’

Shilpa Shetty’s workout videos are goals for us. The actor swears by high intensity workouts and yoga and it shows on her. Snippets of her fitness routine often make their way on her Instagram profile and are treats for sore eyes.

Shilpa Shetty always makes it a point to motivate her Instagram family to take their workout routines seriously. She is often spotted sharing videos of her yoga positions and also mentioning the benefits of the same, so that her fans can take it up.

As someone who always pushes herself away from the comfort zone, when we stumbled on a fresh video shared by Shilpa, on her Instagram profile, we were not surprised. Be it an undercut buzz cut or a new workout routine, the actor always manages to set higher standards for herself and for us.

On Monday, Shilpa had no blues because she was in her favourite place – at the gym, sporting a sassy undercut. “You can’t live each day without taking risks and without getting out of your comfort zone: be it going for an Undercut buzz cut (which took a lot of gumption, won’t lie) or performing my new aerobic workout: the ‘Tribal Squats,” wrote Shilpa.

In the video, Shilpa can be seen sharing a glimpse of her new hairstyle as she tied her hair in a bun to gear up for her fitness routine. In the later part of the video, Shilpa can be seen jumping while crossing her feet on a gym equipment and moving her arms around her in a rhythm. Take a look at the video here:

The tribal squats, as performed by Shilpa in the video, come with multiple health benefits. They help in development of lower body muscles and shoulders. They enhance arm and leg coordination, thereby improving speed and agility.

Shilpa asked her Instagram family to incorporate it in their daily workout routine. “Put in the effort consistently to see the difference because like they say, No Guts, No Glory,” she wrapped her post.

