Shilpa Shetty's powerful wellness advice is perfect to take us through the week

If Mondays are reserved for weekly fitness motivations, Bollywood superstar Shilpa Shetty Kundra keeps Tuesdays and Wednesdays to create mental health awareness or share powerful wellness advice with fans and today was no different. This Tuesday, Shilpa spilled the beans on her willpower mantra and her inspirational wellness tip is all we need to smash our goals and take us through the rest of the week.

Taking to her social media handle, as is customary every Tuesday, Shilpa shared a fitness picture with motivational words. The picture featured the diva donning a black sports bra teamed with a pair of black tights and a pair of monochrome gloves.

Leaving her silky tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Shilpa posed for the camera, ready to pack a punch. Her wellness advice on the picture read, “You may not be there yet, but you are closer than you were yesterday.”

She shared in the caption, “Every step that you take - whether big or small - towards achieving your goals helps you get closer to your dreams (sic).” The actor added, “Don’t get discouraged, disheartened, or impatient about how far you need to go. Be proud of how far you’ve made it. Keep pushing yourself to do better than you did yesterday (sic).”

Shilpa concluded with powerful words of advice that read, “With consistency and dedication, you will surpass your goals and achieve milestones you never thought were possible. Go for it!..... #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #happiness #willpower #success #ConsistencyIsKey #staystrong #dedication #goals #milestones (sic).”

In its flagship report today, UNICEF warned that children and young people could feel the impact of Covid-19 on their mental health and well-being for many years to come. It is no secret that Covid-19 pandemic has sent our mental health for a toss.

Hence, it is important to ensure our well-being by surrounding ourselves with loving caregivers, safe personal/professional/school environments and positive peer relationships to help reduce the risk of mental disorders.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter