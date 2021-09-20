Shilpa Shetty starts packed Monday morning with Setuasana, read all its benefits

When it comes to strengthening the body, relaxing the muscles, achieving peace, and nailing fitness goals, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty always swears by yoga. She often takes to social media to share several yoga videos of herself doing holistic asanas that target several body parts. She did the same today, as she introduced a new pose to her followers - Setuasana or Bridge Pose.

Shilpa shared a video of herself doing the Setuasana on her official page today. She wore an olive green tank top with a lace back and teamed it with printed workout tights with sheer panels for the workout routine. She kept the routine fuss-free with a sleek ponytail.

Sharing the video, Shilpa talked about how situations change every day and can be overwhelming several times. Something similar happened to her today, and she chose yoga's Setuasana to bridge the gap between building strength and balance of all emotions. She also listed the benefits of doing the asana.

Shilpa captioned her post, "There are times when no two days are identical. One could be relaxed, one balanced, and the next absolutely hectic. To bridge the gap between building strength and balance all of them, I still choose to do it holistically through yoga. Today was one such morning just before a packed day, I chose the Setuasana."

Listing the benefits of the yoga asana, Shilpa wrote, "It is loaded with benefits. It tones and re-strengthens arms, the lumbar region of the spine and the Achilles' tendon, and also helps relieve gynaecological disorders. Moreover, it helps maintain the nervous, digestive, respiratory, cardiovascular, and glandular systems."

Shilpa continued, "However, if you have any kind of elbow or wrist pain, or if you suffer from high blood pressure or dizziness; please refrain from doing this asana. Stay strong! Swasth Raho Mast Raho. #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SSApp #SimpleSoulful #yoga #yogasehihoga #FitIndiaMovement #FitIndia #staysafe #maskup."

Benefits of Setuasana:

Apart from the benefits that Shilpa Shetty mentioned in her post, Setuasana is also a beneficial exercise for pregnant mothers. However, one should do it under the supervision of an expert. Additionally, it eases menstrual and lower-abdominal problems and strengthens the legs, hips, pelvis, back and arms muscles. The exercise improves posture, regulates kidney and thyroid function.

