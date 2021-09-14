Shilpa Shetty meditates in Sukhasana and chooses positivity over doubt, fear in new post

Actor and reality TV show judge Shilpa Shetty is motivating fans to always focus on the good with her latest picture on Instagram. And, it is inspiring us to not only follow her mantra but also practice a healthy lifestyle like the star. In the photo, she did yoga's Sukhasana, a simple cross-legged sitting asana in hatha yoga.

Shilpa took to social media today to share a calming picture of herself meditating. She completely immersed herself in the process by sitting in Sukhasana and resting her hands on her knees. The text on her image reads, "When you focus on the good, the good gets better."

Shilpa captioned her post, "Start your day or any new work with positive thoughts and intentions. Focus only on the good that comes your way to help amplify and manifest it to greater proportions. Make it a habit to choose positivity over doubt/fear or anything that seems to derail your mind towards a negative thought. Be good, do better, and you'll only get the best back."

Shilpa, dressed in a blue tank top with matching tights and open tresses, did yoga's Sukhasana. Her post talks about the benefits of starting any new project or even the day with good thoughts and intentions. According to the actor, when we focus on the good, it amplifies and grows. Additionally, she stressed choosing positivity over doubt.

Benefits:

Sukhasana is an easy and calming pose in hatha yoga, and practising it regularly, can reward you with several health benefits. It stretches and lengthens the spine, broadens the collarbones and chest, and improves the body posture. Doing Sukhasana can calm the mind and enhance the feeling of peacefulness and serenity. This helps in kicking out anxiety, stress and mental tiredness. Sukhasana is also known for opening up the hips.

Though it is a very simple asana, people with major back problems and knee injuries should avoid doing the pose without the consultation of a yoga expert.

