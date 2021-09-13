Shilpa Shetty starts Monday on energetic note with Yoga's one-legged side plank

Monday is here and so is the much-awaited weekly fitness inspiration by Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Encouraging health freaks to kickstart the new work week “with the right frame of mind”, Shilpa shared the steps and health benefits of Eka pada Vasisthasana or Yoga's one-legged side plank and that is all the Monday motivation we need to improve balance, concentration and focus.

Taking to her social media handle, as is her weekly custom, Shilpa shared a video straight from her garden which gave a glimpse of her intense workout session this morning. Donning a blue tank top, teamed with a pair of multicoloured print tights, Shilpa accessorised her athleisure look with a pair of black wristbands and pulled back her wavy tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to keep them off her face during the robust workout.

Balancing her bodyweight on her wrists and toes, Shilpa turned side ways to let go of one hand and raise it towards the sky to angle it parallel to the other hand. She lifted the same side's leg and bent its knee to keep the feet on the knee of the other outstretched leg.

The actor shared in the caption, “It is so important to start your day with the right frame of mind. Honestly, for me, nothing works better than Yoga when I need to delve into a day or week full of activities with a clear head and a rather high level of energy (sic).”

While the video took the fitness enthusiasts through the steps of the Yoga pose, the benefits of it were shared by Shilpa in the caption. She revealed, “The Eka pada Vasisthasana, or the one-legged side plank, works very well to help improve balance, concentration, and focus. It also helps strengthen and improve flexibility in wrist; while strengthening the forearms, shoulders, and spine. It also works on strengthening & toning the obliques, and stabilising the core (sic).”

Shilpa concluded by sharing that this routine helps her start off her day on an energetic note and we can't wait to add it to our fitness routine too. What about you?

