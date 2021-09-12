Shilpa Shetty Kundra sizzles in organza ruffled sharara saree and we are smitten

Trending since the past year for their luxurious lustre, organza sarees are a celebrity-approved style to make one look ethereal always but giving her own sultry twist to it is Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra who recently sizzled in a rani pink organza ruffled sharara saree and we were left smitten. Dolled up to shoot an episode of television reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4, Shilpa gave a sharara twist to the organza saree and ethnic goals never looked so hot.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a picture that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward and fans inevitably dropped their jaws in awe. The picture featured the diva donning the organza sharara saree which she teamed with a cut sleeves blouse that came with embroidered details.

A rani pink cloth belt with intricate embroidery was tied at her waist which tuck in the saree's pallu for added glamour. The organza sharara saree was designed to keep the wearer attached to the ethnic side yet be modern in full glory.

Pulling back her wavy tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle with loose hair strands gracing her face, Shilpa accessorised her look with an emerald-jewelled necklace, a chunky cuff and a set of finger rings from Razwada Jewels and Uncut Jewelery. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick that matched her eye shadow tint, Shilpa amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking a filmy pose for the camera, Shilpa flashed her million dollar smile for a candid picture. She captioned it, “No matter what you wear, always choose to be original ..... #SuperDancerChapter4 #NachpanKaTyohaar #lookoftheday #OOTD #gratitude #blessed (sic).”

The rani pink organza sharara saree is credited to Indian fashion designer Ridhima Bhasin's eponymous label that boasts of contemporary women’s wear, serving runway-ready couture and ready-to-wear prêt with equal ease that have an ingenious floral fusion of Indian and contemporary influences. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was styled by style curators and stylists Sanjana Batra and Punya.

