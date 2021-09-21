Shilpa Shetty's Padmasana inspo, powerful wellness advice is all we need today

When Thomas Wayne taught Batman, “And why do we fall, Bruce? So we can learn to pick ourselves up” we took that advice close to heart and Shilpa Shetty Kundra too rooted for it this Tuesday, in her own way. Her peaceful Padmasana or lotus pose inspiration will make you roll out your Yoga mats already while her powerful wellness advice is all we need to take us through the rest of the week.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a fitness picture featuring her in sultry athleisure wear - grey bralette top with off-shoulder strap details and a pair of grey tights. Pulling back her sleek tresses into a mid-parted low bun, Shilpa sat cross-legged with her hands resting on her knees and eyes closed in meditation.

Method to nail Padmasana or Yoga's lotus pose:

Sit on the floor or on a Yoga mat with legs stretched out and spine erect. Bend the right knee and place it on the left thigh with the sole of the feet point upward and the heel close to the abdomen.

Repeat the same step with the other leg and place your hands on the knees in mudra position. Keeping the head straight and spine erect, close your eyes and take gentle long breaths in and out.

To promote a meditative state, breathe in and out deeply through your nose during this pose and switch legs by spending equal amounts of time with the opposite positioning. Since a lotus pose or Padmasana is not readily accessible to many practitioners, especially for people with tricky knees, half lotus is pretty comfortable and a good substitute of yoga’s most iconic postures.

Benefits of Padmasana:

This pose helps promote good posture and maintains flexibility in one’s gluteal muscles along with the deep rotator muscles of hips. Since any vigorous activity like running can tighten the piriformis, half lotus pose helps in stretching it.

The piriformis can also be tightened due to inactivity by sitting too much. This asana opens the hips and stretches the feet and ankles.

Precautions:

Padmasana should not be performed by those who have knee injury or any form of injury in the ankle or calf or those suffering from any back or spine discomfort or suffering from sciatica infections or weakness in the sciatic nerves.

The picture was captioned with a quote similar to Batman's movie except, it was by Confucius and read, “Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” Sharing her own wellness advice, Shilpa wrote, “There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times (sic).”

She added, “This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, will-power, and strength during some of your most difficult moments. But, these qualities will only make you more resilient and robust in this journey called life (sic).”

The actor concluded her note with a powerful message, “Every time that you rise back up, you will come back with renewed determination and motivation to make even the impossible possible (sic).”

The message was a part of her weekly “Shilpa Ka Mantra” or mental health awareness and the positive note is exactly what we needed to reset our peace of mind to factory settings. What about you?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter