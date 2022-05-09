Sita Navami 2022: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones on May 10

Sita Navami 2022: This year, Sita Navami, also known as Sita Jayanti or Janaki Navami, falls on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The auspicious occasion is marked a month after Ram Navami. It is celebrated on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month and commemorates the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita. According to Drik Panchang, it is believed that Goddess Sita was born on Tuesday in Pushya Nakshatra. Married women keep fast on Sita Navami and pray to seek long lives for their husbands. Devotees also wake up early, take a bath, wear new clothes and pray to Goddess Sita, who is believed to bring luck and good fortune to the family.

A poster of Lord Ram with Goddess Sita and Lakshman. (Shalini Saran/Getty Images)

If you and your loved ones are marking this auspicious occasion, we have rounded up some best wishes, images, messages and greetings that you can share with each other on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. (Also Read: Sita Navami 2022: Date, history, rituals and puja muhurat)

Sita Navami 2022 Wishes, Messages, Greetings and Images:

May Goddess Sita shower you with her love and blessings on the blessed occasion of Sita Navami. Shubh Sita Navami to you and your family.

With the gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, may happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Shubh Sita Navami.

Let's celebrate our ancient tradition of oneness, brotherhood, and bravery and shun violence on this auspicious day. Wishing you and your family a Happy Sita Navami.

This year, Sita Navami falls on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Pinterest)

This Sita Navami, may all your dreams come true, and may you succeed in all your endeavours. Have a blessed Sita Navami.

May Goddess Sita bless you with success, happiness and peace on the auspicious occasion of Sita Navami. Shubh Sita Navami to you and your loved ones.

I wish you and your family joy, harmony and prosperity on this special festival. Have a blessed Sita Navami.

May this day bring happiness to you and fill your life with prosperity and success. Warm wishes on Janaki Navami.

Sita Navami is also known as Sita Jayanti or Janaki Navami (Pinterest)

Sita Navami ke pavan avsar par dua hai ki unki kripa aap par bani rahe. Sita Navami ki shubhkamnayen.

With the blessings of Maa Sita, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. Shubh Sita Navami to you and your family.

Let this festival remind you to be positive and hopeful because good always triumphs over evil. Happy Sita Navami.