Sita Navami 2022: Date, history, rituals and puja muhurat

Sita Navami 2022: One month after Ram Navami, Sita Navami is celebrated when Goddess Sita is worshipped. Also known as Janaki Jayanti, Sita Navami is celebrated all over the country with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp. From fasting and worshipping Lord Rama and Goddess Sita to offering Bhog as prasad, the devotees engage in several rituals on this day.

ALSO READ: Ram Navami 2022: How to make perfect prasad of poori, halwa and chana

Date and puja muhurat:

Sita Navami is celebrated on Navami of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month every year. This year, Sita Navami will be celebrated on May 10. According to Drik Panchang, the Madhyahna Muhurat of Sita Navami will be from 10:57am to 01:39pm on May 10. The Navami Tithi will begin at 06:32pm on May 9. The Navami Tithi will end at 07:24pm on May 10.

History:

It is believed that Goddess Sita appeared on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakh month. According to mythology, Goddess Sita was found by King Janak in the fields. Mithila’s king Janak was ploughing the fields when Goddess Sita appeared in the form of a child in the field. According to the Hindu epic Ramayana, Goddess Sita later married Lord Rama and had two sons – Luv and Kush.

Rituals:

On this day, devotees wake up early and take bath while taking the vow of fasting throughout the day. The idols of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita are then bathed in Ganga water and placed at the temple or in the place of puja. Then, lamps are lit in front of the idols and Bhog is offered to the idols. Aarti is performed and the idols are worshipped. After the puja, the Bhog is offered to the devotees as prasad.

Goddess Sita is believed to bring luck and good fortune to the family. It is believed that Goddess Sita bestows prosperity and happiness to married women who keep fast and worship the idols on this auspicious day. Worshipping the idols on this day also brings longevity of life and peace into the homes of the devotees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON