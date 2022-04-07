Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 7: Maa Kalaratri puja vidhi, significance, mantra

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 7: Chaitra Navratri is being cleebrated all over the country with a lot of pomp and grandeur. The festival kickstarted on April 2 and will go on till April 11. Chaitra Navratri, which worships the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, is celebrated by the Hindu devotees of the country. The preparations of the festival started a week before the festival. It included cleaning the homes and gifting new clothes to the near and dear ones.

Chaitra Navratri worships the nine forms of Durga - Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Each day of the festival is dedicated to one of the forms of Goddess Durga. On the seventh day of the festival, Maa Kalaratri is worshipped by the Hindu devotees.

Story of Maa Kalaratri

The seventh of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, Maa Kalaratri is known as one of the most destructive forms of the deity. It is also believed that Kalaratri is one of the fiercest forms of Maa Durga, who drives away all kinds of negative energy, demons and ghosts upon her arrival. Also known as Navadurga, Goddess Kalaratri has a dark black complexion and rides on a donkey. She carries a sword and an iron hook in two left hands, and her right hands are placed in Abhaya and Varada Mudra. Kalaratri is also referred to as Shubankari meaning auspicious in Sanskrit.

Mantra

1) Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah

2) Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari

3) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Significance and Puja Vidhi of Worshipping Maa Kalaratri

Kumkum, red flower and roli and jaggery are offered to Maa Kalaratri by the devotees. A lemon garland is also offered to the deity. It is believed that Maa Kalaratri bestows her devotees with fearlessness and courage.

