Chaitra Navratri Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, significance, mantra

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 3: Chaitra Navratri, this year, kickstarted on April 2. The nine-day long festival is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. The Hindu festival worships the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga for the nine days. Chaitra Navratri will go on till April 11, this year. The preparations of Navratri start one week prior to the festival – from cleaning the house to gifting new clothes to family members, people get together and celebrate the time with their near and dear ones.

The nine forms of Goddess Durga that are worshipped during the nine days of the festival are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. On April 2 – the first day of Chaitra Navratri, people worshipped Maa Shailputri and on the second day, Maa Brahmacharini was worshipped. On the third day of the festival, Maa Chandraghanta will be worshipped by the Hindu devotees.

Story of Maa Chandraghanta

Goddess Chandraghanta got her name from the half chandra adorning her forehead. After getting married to Lord Shiva, Goddess Durga started decking up in the half chandra. Maa Chandraghanta also denotes Durga’s married form. Maa Chandraghanta carries Trishul, Gada, Sword and Kamandal in her four left hands and lotus flower, Arrow, Dhanush and Japa Mala in her four right hands. Her fifth left hand denotes the Varada mudra and her fifth right hand is placed in the Abhaya mudra form. It is believed that maa Chandraghanta rewards the devotees with her grace, bravery and courage.

Goddess Chandraghanta Puja Mantra

1) Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah

2) Pindaja Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta

Prasadam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghanteti Vishruta

3) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Significance and Puja Vidhi of Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta

Incense, lamp, sandalwood, red flowers, fruits, milk and kheer are offered to the goddess. It is believed that by her grace, the Goddess can eradicate the sins, hurdles, mental turbulences, physical pain and distress of her devotees.

