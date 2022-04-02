Chaitra Navratri Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini puja vidhi, significance, date, story, mantra and all you need to know

Chaitra Navratri 2022: The auspicious Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri, devoted to worshipping the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, kickstarted on April 2. Each day of this festival holds a different significance and is dedicated to the nine avatars of Maa Durga. They are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. On April 2, the devotees worshipped Maa Shailputri, and on April 3, day 2 of Chaitra Navratri, they will be worshipping Maa Brahmacharini.

Maa Brahmacharini, worshipped on the second day of Chaitra Navratri, is symbolic of the severe penance carried out by Goddess Parvati. After the Kushmanda form, Goddess Parvati took birth at the home of King Himavanth. In this form, she was a great Sati, and her unmarried form came to be worshipped as Goddess Brahmacharini, according to Drik Panchang. (ALSO READ | Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, significance, history, and all you need to know)

Story of Maa Brahmacharini

Maa Brahmacharini is depicted as walking bare feet in white garb. She has two hands and carries Jap Mala (a rudraksh rosary) in the right hand and Kamandal in the left hand. The rudraksh mala represents her penance for Shiva during her forest life. The Kamandal, a water utensil, symbolises the final years of her penance and how she only had water and nothing else. The lotuses attached to the Goddess's body symbolise knowledge, and the white saree represents purity.

According to Drik Panchang, Maa Brahmacharini is believed to govern Lord Mangal, the provider of all fortunes and represents the Swadhistana chakra in spiritual practice. Additionally, Goddess Parvati is said to have practised severe penance for thousands of years to get Lord Shiva as her husband. Her Tapasya went on despite harsh weather conditions with unshakeable resolve. This earned her the name Tapasyacharini. She only ate Bilva leaves and then survived on just water. Later on, seeing her intense penance Lord Brahma blessed her, and ultimately Maa Brahmacharini married Lord Shiva.

Goddess Brahmacharini Puja Mantra

1) Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah

2) Dadhana Kara Padmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama

3) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Significance and Puja Vidhi of Worshipping Maa Brahmacharini

Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped along with Lord Shiva. One can improve their ethical conduct by praying to the Goddess. One can also be blessed with the determination to achieve their goals by worshipping Maa Brahmacharini. Flowers, rice, sandalwood, milk, curd and honey are offered to the Goddess during the puja.

