Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 6: Maa Katyayani significance, puja vidhi, mantra, story

Chaitra Navratri 2022: The sixth day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to the ferocious warrior goddess Maa Katyayani who's also known by the name of Mahishasurmardini. Riding a lion, she hold lotus flower and sword in her left hands which keeping her right hands in Abhaya and Varada Mudras. According to ancient texts, Maa Katyayani was created from the combined energies of the gods Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva to kill demon Mahishasur. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri: When is Ashtami and Ram Navami? Date, puja vidhi, significance)

During the nine days of Navratri, nine avatars of Maa Durga - Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri, are worshipped.

Significance of worshipping Maa Katyayani

Goddess Katyayani's blessings are said to wash away the sins of those who worship her. Maa Katyayani is known to clear hurdles and remove negative energy. Unmarried girls keep a fast on this day hoping to get husband of their choice. Worshiping her is also said to remove ‘manglik dosha’ of devotees.

Legend of Maa Katyayani

As per the legend, Goddess Shakti took avatar of Katyayani to kill evil demon Mahishasur who had become a cause of worry for gods. She was born as the daughter of sage Katyayana as he was a huge devotee of Maa Shakti and also wished for her to be born as his daughter.

In the course of time, Mahishasura got to know about Katyayani from Chandha and Mundha, his associates, who went on and on about her mesmerising beauty. In order to send her marriage proposal, Mahishasur sent Dundubhi as his messenger. Goddess Katyayani smiled at the proposal and told Dundubhi that as per her family tradition, Mahishasur would have to defeat her in a fight to get married to her.

In a fierce battle that ensued between Katyayani and Mahishasura, the latter transformed himself into a buffalo while the former struggled to fight him in this form. But she soon climbed onto his back and took Mahishasur by surprise with her move. Unable to shake her off, it was the end of Mahishasur as Katyayani placed her foot on the demon's neck and pierced him with her Trishul (trident) and cut his head off.

Puja Vidhi

To worship Maa Katyayani, devotees should take a bath and wear clean clothes before the puja. After cleaning the puja sthaan, fresh flowers are offered to the goddess. It is advised to hold lotus flowers in hands while reciting mantra and prayers.

Puja mantra for worshipping Maa Katyayani

Chandra Hasojja Valakara

Shaardulavar Vaahana

Kaatyayani Shubham Daddya

Devi Daanav Ghaatini

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana।

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

