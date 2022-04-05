Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 5: Maa Skanda Mata significance, puja vidhi, mantra, story
festivals

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 5: Maa Skanda Mata significance, puja vidhi, mantra, story

  • Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 5: On the fifth day of Navratri, Goddess Skanda Mata is worshipped by devotees. Here's all you want to know about puja vidhi, mantra and significance of this avatar of Maa Durga.
Chaitra Navratri 2022: An avatar of Maa Durga, Skanda Mata is the epitome of motherly love
Chaitra Navratri 2022: An avatar of Maa Durga, Skanda Mata is the epitome of motherly love
Updated on Apr 06, 2022 10:02 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 5: Goddess Skanda Mata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. An avatar of Maa Durga, Skanda Mata is the epitome of motherly love and blesses her devotees with power, prosperity and intelligence. Skanda means Lord Kartikeya and Mata means mother, which translates to mother of Lord Kartikeya. The goddess rides a lion and carries a lotus flower, bell, baby Kartikeya in her different hands while keeping one hand in Abhaya Mudra to bless her devotees. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2022 fasting rules: Dos and don'ts you must remember)

White is considered an auspicious colour to wear on the fifth day of Navratri. It symbolises purity, peace and meditation.

During the nine days of Navratri, nine different avatars of Maa Durga is worshipped including Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. This year Navratri is being observed from April 2 to April 11.

Story of Skanda Mata

According to the legend, the demon Tarakasur was blessed by Lord Brahma that he could only be killed by son of Lord Shiva. After the demon started tormenting people on earth, the gods decided to urge Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati to marry so that their child could bring an end to Tarakasur. Lord Kartikeya son of Shiva and Parvati ultimately brought an end to Tarkasur and the peace was restored on earth.

Puja Vidhi

To worship Skanda Mata, place the picture or idol on the goddess on a chauki or the place of worship and purify it with Gangajal. Perform the puja and offer Gandham, Pushpam, Deepam, Sugandham and Naivedyam. Offer her banana or any other fruit and also offer six cardamoms to the goddess during the puja. Distribute it as prasad later.

Mantra for worshipping Skanda Mata

Oṃ Devī Skandamātāyai Namaḥ


Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya।

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
navratri
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out