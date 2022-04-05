Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda puja vidhi, mantra, significance, story

Chaitra Navratri 2022: On the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Kushmanda, an avatar of Maa Durga is worshipped. Each day of the auspicious nine-day festival is dedicated to an avatar of goddess Durga. The nine avatars of the goddess that are worshipped during Navratri festival are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri fasting tips: Things to remember during nine days of fasting)

Maa Kushmanda, who's known to have created the universe with her smile, resides in the abode of the Sun God. The goddess who rides a lion is depicted with eight hands holding a kamandalu, bow, arrow, lotus, trident, a jar of nectar, mace and a discus.

The name Kushmanda is a combination of three words - 'Ku' means little, 'ushma' means warmth or energy and 'anda' means an egg. This translates to the one who created this universe as a 'little cosmic egg'.

Story of Maa Kushmanda

It is believed that when the universe did not come into being and there was nothing but complete darkness around, a ray of divine light appeared. It soon started to take form of a lady. The divine lady, the first being of the universe was called Maa Kushmanda. It is said that her smile eliminated all the darkness around. She created the Sun, the planets, the stars and the galaxies and took the seat at the centre of the Sun.

Significance of worshipping Maa Kushmanda

Maa Kushmanda bestows her worshipper with happiness, prosperity and a disease-free life.

Puja vidhi

The devotees of Maa Kushmanda take a bath and wear clean clothes before beginning the puja. The devi is then offered shringaar samagri like sindoor, kajal, bangles, bindi, toe ring, comb, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nosepin, necklace, red chunri etc. Prasad of malpuas, halwa, or curd, are offered to Maa.

Maa Kushmanda puja mantra

Surasampoornakalasham Rudhiraluptameva Cha Dadhaana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastume

