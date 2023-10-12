Solar Eclipse 2023: All you want to know about 'ring of fire' solar eclipse

The ring of fire solar eclipse in this year is expected to take place on coming Saturday i.e. October 14, 2023 and it is going to be an annular eclipse which is a breathtaking celestial occurrence so, be prepared with the right knowledge and equipment to ensure that you can safely enjoy and appreciate this natural wonder. The "ring of fire" solar eclipse is an exciting celestial event that captures the imagination of skywatchers around the world hence, we got you sorted with everything you want to know about the ring of fire solar eclipse expected in less than two days:

A ring of fire eclipse or an annular solar eclipse happens when the moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth. Since the moon is farther away than it is during a total solar eclipse, the moon appears smaller and doesn’t block out the entire sun when it passes in front of our star instead, the moon leaves a bright ring of the sun visible at the eclipse’s peak, creating the ring of fire effect that remains visible around the dark silhouette of the moon.

The annular total solar eclipse will be visible to millions across the globe on October 14 as it sweeps through the skies of the northwestern United States through Mexico and Central America and into South America, exiting the continent in Brazil.

The solar eclipse will be visible first in Oregon starting at 12:13 pm Eastern Time (9:13 am Pacific Time). The annular solar eclipse will go through southeastward US states and will be then visible in California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. The path then crosses over parts of Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia and Brazil before ending at sunset in the Atlantic Ocean. People in much larger parts of North America, Central America and South America will be able to see lesser obscuring of the sun - still an impressive sight.

To see all phases of the annular eclipse, including the “ring of fire,” you must view it from somewhere within the path of annularity.

Even if you are not in the path of annularity, you will still be able to see a partial solar eclipse if weather conditions are right. You need a clear sky to see the eclipse.

Even with cloud cover, the eerie daytime darkness associated with eclipses is still noticeable to humans, animals as well as the four-footed ones and the flying ones.

Birds go to roost, bees return to the hive, and even turtles come out of ponds.

Since the sun is never completely covered by the moon, all eclipse-watchers will need to use specialised solar filters or an indirect viewing method to safely watch the eclipse as it is never safe to look directly at the sun without proper eye protection, even when most of the sun is covered by the moon.

Two easy ways to view the eclipse are to use certified solar viewing glasses or build a pinhole projector from household materials.

If you are not within the path of annularity, watching the eclipse from a virtual location is a great option. You can watch the eclipse coverage live on NASA Television, the agency’s website and the NASA app. NASA will stream the broadcast live on its Facebook, X and YouTube social media accounts while also carrying live eclipse views, provided by Time and Date, without commentary beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT on its media channel.

The annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023 will not be visible in India.

This is the last annular solar eclipse that will be visible from the US until June 21, 2039.

Solar Eclipse 2023: All you want to know about 'ring of fire' solar eclipse (Photo by Twitter/MissoulaCurrent)

