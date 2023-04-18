Solar Eclipse 2023: When is the rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse? Find out Surya Grahan timings, when and where to watch

A rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan falls on April 20 this year. On this day, the new moon will block the sun causing a Hybrid Solar Eclipse. During this remarkable event, the Eclipse shifts from Total Solar Eclipse to an Annular (ring-shaped) Eclipse because the moon's shadow moves across the earth's surface. This occurrence takes place only a few times throughout the centuries. According to Space.com, the last Hybrid Solar Eclipse occurred in 2013, and the next will occur in 2031. After that, Future skywatchers will have to wait until March 23, 2164, to see the next Hybrid Solar Eclipse. Additionally, Eid-Ul-Fitr will fall on April 20 with the occurrence of the new moon. Thus, the rare celestial event will coincide with Eid-Ul-Fitr, which has delighted sky gazers across the globe.

When and where to watch Solar Eclipse?

Hybrid Solar Eclipse of April 20, 2023, will be visible from the South Pacific, but not India. (File Photo)

The rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse will not be visible in India. However, it will be visible from the South Pacific, with the moon's shadow passing over western Australia, East Timor and Indonesia beginning at 9:36 pm EDT on April 19 (1:36 GMT on April 20) and ending at 2:59 am EDT (6:59 GMT) the next day, according to In The Sky.

Additionally, only two locations will witness the Eclipse transition from Annular to Total before transitioning back to Annular. However, these locations are unfortunately in the middle of the ocean.

Totality will occur in the following locations:

Western Australia: 10:29 pm to 10:35 pm EDT on April 19 (2:29 to 2:35 GMT, April 20)

East Timor: 11:19 pm to 11:22 pm EDT on April 19 (3:19 to 3:22 GMT, April 20)

Indonesia: 11:23 pm to 11:58 pm EDT on April 19 (3:23 to 3:58 GMT, April 20)

If the path of the Eclipse doesn't pass over your location, you can still watch it on multiple free live streams - TimeAndDate.com and Gravity Discovery Centre & Observatory YouTube channels.

What are Total, Annular, Partial and Hybrid Solar Eclipse?

A Solar Eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and earth align fully or partially. A Surya Grahan has four types depending on how the sun, moon and earth line up - Total, Annular, Partial and Hybrid Solar Eclipse. According to NASA, a Total Solar Eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth and completely blocks the sun.

An Annular (ring-shaped) Solar Eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and earth while being at the farthest point from earth. Because the moon is farther away from earth, it appears smaller than the sun and does not completely cover it.

A Hybrid Solar Eclipse is the rarest of all solar eclipses. As per NASA, because the earth's surface is curved, sometimes an Eclipse can shift between the Annular and Total phases as the moon's shadow moves across the globe.