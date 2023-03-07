‘Hybrid’ Solar Eclipse 2023: When is it, where will it be visible? Check details

This year's first solar eclipse will occur on April 20 from 7:04 am till 12:29 pm IST - called as the ‘Ningaloo solar eclipse’ or ‘hybrid solar eclipse’. While it will not be directly visible in India, people can view it through live telecasts from other countries. After this, only one more solar eclipse will occur this year on October 14.

What is a Hybrid Solar Eclipse?

A hybrid Solar Eclipse occurs when there is a combination of an annular eclipse and a total solar eclipse and is caused when the moon's shadow moves across Earth - making a transition to another. During this rare eclipse, the Sun forms a ring-like shape - known as the ‘ring of fire’ - for a few seconds.

Where will it be visible - Date and Time

The eclipse will be visible from Australia, East and South Asia, the Pacific Ocean, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean, however, not in India. During the ‘annual ring of fire’ - it will be visible for a few seconds in the Indian and Pacific oceans. Meanwhile, the total eclipse will only be visible in three locations on land including Exmouth, Western Australia, Timor Leste, and West Papua, according to space.com.

Ways to look at Solar Eclipse safely

- According to NASA, it can be dangerous to look directly at the Sun during the eclipse, and hence, recommends using specialized eye protection for solar viewing.

Eye filters including black polymer, aluminized Mylar, or welding glass of shade number 14 can be used to see the eclipse. However, viewing any part of the Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a solar filter secured at the front of the device will instantly cause severe eye injury.