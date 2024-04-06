 Solar Eclipse on April 8: From path to totality, here's what makes this eclipse so special - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Solar Eclipse on April 8: From path to totality, here's what makes this eclipse so special

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Apr 06, 2024 03:01 PM IST

The next solar eclipse will not take place before 2044. Here are the reasons why the upcoming solar eclipse is so special.

Solar eclipse or lunar eclipse is always a magnificent astronomical phenomenon to behold. Solar eclipse happens when the path of the moon, earth and sun come in a straight line with the moon blocking the sun's face from the earth. Hence, the sun's rays are unable to reach the earth's surface. The part of the earth that falls in parallel to the moon's center faces a complete or total solar eclipse. It is a beautiful sight to experience. The total solar eclipse is expected to take place on April 8 and people are waiting with bated breath to experience the astronomical beauty.

This solar eclipse is extremely special as it is happening after more than six years - six years, seven months, and 18 days to be precise. (Unsplash)
This solar eclipse is extremely special as it is happening after more than six years - six years, seven months, and 18 days to be precise. (Unsplash)

This solar eclipse is extremely special as it is happening after more than six years - six years, seven months, and 18 days to be precise.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Here's why the April Solar Eclipse is special

  • The last solar eclipse happened in 2017. However, NASA announced that the upcoming total solar eclipse's path of totality is wider than that of 2017. Hence, it will be more visible in the US than the last one.
  • Buffalo, New York, Cleveland and Dallas are the cities in the US that will fall aligned to the moon's center during the total solar eclipse. Hence, they will experience the totality of the solar eclipse.
  • This solar eclipse is more special because of the rarity of the event. According to the calculations, the next total solar eclipse will not take place for the next two decades. Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota will be placed in the line of totality of the next solar eclipse that will take place in 2044.
  • People have already started planning their vacations in the US to be in the line of totality during the time of this rare astronomical event. However, the health experts have advised to take adequate precautions while viewing the solar eclipse. We must use appropriate glasses to save our eyes.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Solar Eclipse on April 8: From path to totality, here's what makes this eclipse so special
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On