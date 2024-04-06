Solar Eclipse on April 8: From path to totality, here's what makes this eclipse so special
The next solar eclipse will not take place before 2044. Here are the reasons why the upcoming solar eclipse is so special.
Solar eclipse or lunar eclipse is always a magnificent astronomical phenomenon to behold. Solar eclipse happens when the path of the moon, earth and sun come in a straight line with the moon blocking the sun's face from the earth. Hence, the sun's rays are unable to reach the earth's surface. The part of the earth that falls in parallel to the moon's center faces a complete or total solar eclipse. It is a beautiful sight to experience. The total solar eclipse is expected to take place on April 8 and people are waiting with bated breath to experience the astronomical beauty.
This solar eclipse is extremely special as it is happening after more than six years - six years, seven months, and 18 days to be precise.
Here's why the April Solar Eclipse is special
- The last solar eclipse happened in 2017. However, NASA announced that the upcoming total solar eclipse's path of totality is wider than that of 2017. Hence, it will be more visible in the US than the last one.
- Buffalo, New York, Cleveland and Dallas are the cities in the US that will fall aligned to the moon's center during the total solar eclipse. Hence, they will experience the totality of the solar eclipse.
- This solar eclipse is more special because of the rarity of the event. According to the calculations, the next total solar eclipse will not take place for the next two decades. Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota will be placed in the line of totality of the next solar eclipse that will take place in 2044.
- People have already started planning their vacations in the US to be in the line of totality during the time of this rare astronomical event. However, the health experts have advised to take adequate precautions while viewing the solar eclipse. We must use appropriate glasses to save our eyes.
