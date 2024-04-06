Solar Eclipse on April 8: From path to totality, here's what makes this eclipse so special

Solar eclipse or lunar eclipse is always a magnificent astronomical phenomenon to behold. Solar eclipse happens when the path of the moon, earth and sun come in a straight line with the moon blocking the sun's face from the earth. Hence, the sun's rays are unable to reach the earth's surface. The part of the earth that falls in parallel to the moon's center faces a complete or total solar eclipse. It is a beautiful sight to experience. The total solar eclipse is expected to take place on April 8 and people are waiting with bated breath to experience the astronomical beauty.

This solar eclipse is extremely special as it is happening after more than six years - six years, seven months, and 18 days to be precise. (Unsplash)