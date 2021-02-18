Special days see sales surge at restaurants

After the lockdown brought about a slump in business, it is only now that the hospitality industry seems to be getting back on track, thanks to special occasions and festivals. Saurabh Luthra, founder, Romeo Lane, says, “Now that things are opening up and people are again eating out, we see a drastic change (in business). Special days — such as Valentine’s week, Republic Day, festivals — are crucial as it gives a special reason to diners to step out.”

The recent Valentine’s weekend was an important factor leading to a surge in sales after a long drought. “There is no doubt that the effect of the pandemic on our industry is fading gradually. A few earlier events like Christmas and New Year’s were more about recovery but Valentine’s saw a major surge for us,” states restauranter Akshay Anand of Ophelia.

Restauranteur Vikrant Batra of Cafe Delhi Heights agrees that “special occasions definitely bring in more business”; however, he adds that this year, the restrictions in place are still a hindrance. “Government is not as liberal with us yet as it is with other sectors such as theatres and aviation. We can’t attend to people beyond the seating capacity permitted to us,” he states.

Restauranteurs have also noted a change in the delivery rate during these events. “The delivery rate for special occasions is high as people prefer good food on celebration days. Many who don’t want to step out end up ordering from home. At times, we hire extra staff for these special days as well,” shares Amit Bagga, co- founder, Daryaganj.

While the hospitality industry is excited for business resuming normal pace, Anand adds that they are still cautious and “adhering to all safety measures for the sake of our patrons and our team”.