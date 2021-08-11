Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Teej 2021: Not just sweets, Delhiites opt for multi-course meals!
festivals

Teej 2021: Not just sweets, Delhiites opt for multi-course meals!

This Teej, city-based home chefs say their special Sindhara meals have been selling fast. These platters include a special three to four course meal, which parents from even outside the city are booking for their daughters and their families, living in the Capital.
By Anjuri Nayar Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Multi-course meal for Teej is being booked by parents for their daughters, say home chefs in Delhi-NCR. (Photo: Facebook)

They might not be able to travel to meet their darling daughters but Delhiites are ensuring that they send ghar ka khana for them, this Teej. The tradition of Sindhara that a mother sends to her married daughter and her in-laws on Teej, includes clothes, jewellery, beauty products, mehendi, and sweets. And as part of the upgraded, socially distanced, festivities in times of the pandemic, they are sending not just sweets but a full course elaborate meal for the whole family!

Ishita Aggarwal Choudhary, a Rohini-based communications professional recently received one such sumptuous meal as part of her Sindhara from her parents, informs us, “It was so delectable that everyone polished off their plates, and it also gave us a change from cooking for that one day! Now, taking inspiration from that, my mother-in-law has ordered a similar set of dishes for my sisters-in-law, for Teej.”

“There are many parents who are not in Delhi, but have their daughters married in families Delhi-based families. As part of the Teej Sindhara, they are opting for our three to four course meals to be sent to their daughters and in-laws,” says Yashita Dalmia who runs a pure vegetarian home kitchen at Civil Lines, Delhi. She adds: “The meals we are making comprise starters, main course items and desserts that we send on our ready-to-serve platters. Bookings for these started as soon as the month of August set in, and we are nearing capacity but still taking bookings as people simply love our Rajasthani food and innovative desserts. The galouti kebabs are a repeatedly requested by all those who have ordered these meals earlier.”

Teej festivities, in the month of sawan, are often marked by women in north India, taking to swings in the neighbourhood. (Photo: Sameer Sehgal/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))

Aunj Malik, who owns home kitchen called Amritasya Foods in Greater Kailash, says that Teej has really increased his business. “There are so many queries around Teej this year because I guess people were waiting for the festivities to start after the terrible start to the year we have all had. Parents want to send food as part of the Sidhara for their daughters on this day, and they have been asking us for meal options. We are coming up with a special Rajasthani meal box which consists of Dal Bati Churma and other typical regional delicacies,” says Malik.

Another Greater Kailash-based home chef, Alka Singhal, adds, “Some of the older people are liking the idea of home cooked meals being served at their doorstep very much because it saves them from the hassle of buying ingredients, and waiting for their help to cook. So, many people are booking festive meals because they arrive to them as freshly prepared and packed with utmost hygiene. And for Teej, people are specially ordering Kheer, Mirchi Vada, Bedmi Puri with Raseele Aaloo, and Hariyali Kebab.”

Author tweets @anjuri5

