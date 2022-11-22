Thanksgiving 2022: Dessert ideas to relish with family

Thanksgiving 2022: The special day is almost here. Every year, thanksgiving is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp in many parts of the world. From United States to Cananda, Thanksgiving is celebrated and observe with family and friends. With the season of the harvest, Thanksgiving is a way of being thankful for the blessing of the harvest season and for the upcoming year. A similar festival is also celebrated in Japan and Germany at that time. During this time, people get together with their family and friends and celebrate. People, staying far from their homes due to job or studies, come back to spend the day with family.

Thanksgiving is that time of the year when people celebrate with the famous pumpkin pie. This year, Thanksgiving will be celebrated on November 24. While we gear up to relish lip-smacking Thanksgiving dishes with family, here are a few dessert ideas:

Pumpkin pie: Thanksgiving is incomplete without a pumpkin pie. Traditionally, pumpkin is freshly roasted and mixed with nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves and mace. Then, in a pre-baked crust, the mixture is poured and baked again.

Pecan pie: Loaded with sweetness, pecan pie is not for the faint-hearted or the ones who do not like things too sweet. Ideally, pecan pie is served with a scoop of ice cream on top.

Apple pie: Another Thanksgiving favourite, apple pie is best served with tart fruit. It is loved and relished during Thanksgiving by families.

Carrot cake: Another sweet delicacy, carrot cake is best relished when served with cream cheese frosting.

Pumpkin roll: What is a Thanksgiving without a pumpkin pie and a pumpkin roll? For the ideal pumpkin roll, a pumpkin cake is baked and the interior is filled with cream cheese. Then the exterior is sprinkled with powdered sugar.