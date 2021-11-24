Happy Thanksgiving 2021: Wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with family and friends

Happy Thanksgiving 2021: Thanksgiving is an annual celebration marked as a national holiday in the United States of America. It celebrates the annual harvest and other blessings of the past year. Unlike other holidays, which are more gift-focused, Thanksgiving centres around being thankful for what we have and the special people in our lives. To celebrate this day, friends and family get together to enjoy a hearty meal, decorate their homes, and catch up with each other. A typical Thanksgiving meal includes turkey, bread stuffing, potatoes, cranberries and pumpkin pie.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays of the year and is marked on the fourth Thursday of November. This year, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

If you are celebrating Thanksgiving with your friends and family, here are some wishes, images, messages, and greetings you can send them on Facebook, WhatsApp or other social media platforms.

Happy Thanksgiving 2021 Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings:

Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family. May all the good things of life be yours throughout the coming year.

I hope you spend your Thanksgiving day surrounded by your favourite people and you get to enjoy your favourite food. Have a day full of peace, love and joy. Happy Thanksgiving!

November is the time to be thankful, a time to remember and to embrace those who enrich our lives. I'm thankful for a lot of things, but I'm most thankful for you. Happy Thanksgiving!

We might be a crazy family, but I would never wish for it to be any other way. I am so deeply thankful for you. Happy Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving is a time of reflection for all our blessings. Your friendship counts for so much. Have a joyous Thanksgiving!

May you enjoy a bountiful Thanksgiving, a joyous holiday season and a healthy and happy New Year. Happy Thanksgiving!

My friend, Happy Thanksgiving to you! May all your hard work bring colour to your life and take you to the highest peak of success.

Happy Thanksgiving. As I take time to be thankful for many blessings in my life, I want to let you know how grateful I am that you are one of them.

Happy Thanksgiving. Thinking of you on this special day and hope your Thanksgiving is as wonderful as you are.

I am so grateful that I have such an incredible family. Thank you so much for all the incredible things you have done for me. Happy Thanksgiving!

