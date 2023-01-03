It is usually said that what you chose to do on the very first day of a new year will dictate how the rest of your year goes. But it is cold outside and you may be wanted to snuggle in bed and stay home. But throw away those feelings of lethargy, shake off the old and jump into 2023 with gusto. To help you along the way, here us a list of fun activities that you and your loved ones can go around the city to begin the new year right.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Things to do on the Day 1 of 2023

For the adventurous souls

Have an adventurous streak within you that you have decide to flame? Go ahead and begin the year with an adventure. Water babies can try their hand at a bunch of water sports in Mumbai or ride the waves at a surf club. Want to spend more time in nature, go on a trek up a mountain or hike a trail neaby. Dhananjay Lele, 30, is trekking in Girnar, Gujrath with his family to begin the year. He says, “I love treking and wanted to do begin the year on a healthy notes. The trek is around about 6-7 hours and 10,000 steps one way. My uncle, who introduced me to treking when I was 10, his 60-year-old aunt and my 55-year-old mum will be accompanying me for the trek.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In need of a laugh

If you want to begin your year on a jovial note, we recommend going for a comedy show. Don’t want to step out of the house, there are a variety of online gigs taking place as well. And for the bravehearts, who may want to try their hand at something new, you can even go up on stage and try open mic as well where you crack your funniest jokes and make the audience laugh.

(Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When food is first love

No celebration is complete without food and surely new year day comes under this as well. Cook a meal for your loved ones, bake a cake or if that is not your style, gather your family and friends for a dinner. Chef Akash Deshpande, Chef de cuisine, Nava Restaurant says, “Having devoted my life to this craft since the age of 17, I firmly believe that the people at my workplace are my family. This time on New Year’s Day, I will be cooking some comfort food for all my staff members at our restaurant. It will comprise of roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy and good old chocolate cake. Simply food for the soul, to express my love and gratitude for all their hard work, support and dedication throughout 2022.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Art enthusiasts… Unite!

If you have resolved to unleash your creative spirit this year, an art workshop on the first day of the year is the thing to do. Try different styles of painting to find the one you like. And since all materials are provided to you, you can get your hands dirty without a worry. And if you just want to appreciate art, a trip to any of the museums can be a day well spent. Alternatively, visit exhibits by up and coming and tenured artists as well with many galleries around the city showcasing them.

Group of trekkers cross the bridge at Annapurna region on Himalayas. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When gym is life

As gyms get more crowded with people resolving to get fitter in the new year, try other forms of exercise. Opt for a yoga class, a Pilates sessions or a spin cycle class. If getting out into the world is more up your speed, go for a run or a marathon, whether it is virtual or with a group of people. Sonia Kulkarni, “this is the last long run of the year and this is the fourth edition for me. We are running from Dharamshala to Dalhousie (Himachal Pradesh). It is 120 km over two days. The idea is to end the year on a healthy note. On new year day, we will go on a trek in the hills.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Things to do on the Day 1 of 2023

Plays are not passé

Instead of spending the first day at the movies, opt for watching actors perform live instead. Go for a play and be enthralled as the words come alive. Many theaters in the city are offering several plays and in various languages as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More for the music aficionados

For the Musicophiles, the perfect way to start the year is by attending a live music event. Be it listening to maestros perform classical music, grooving to the DJ’s beats or musicians strum away at their instruments while the singers belt out soulful song. Grab your friend group and attend a music concert.

Things to do on the Day 1 of 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Camping like you just don’t care

For the first day of the year, begin it in the lap of nature. You can go camping sleep in tents and spot different constellations and stars in the night sky. Whether you opt to camp on the beach, lakes or up in the hills, you wont regret a night spent with loved ones while you slurp down pipping hot instant noodles wrapped in blankets.