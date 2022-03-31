Ugadi 2022: All that you need to know

Ugadi 2022: Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is celebrated on the first day of the beginning of another year. Ugadi is mainly celebrated in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telengana. From floral patterns on floor to the sumptuous meals representing the cuisines of the states, Ugadi brings with itself the freshness of a new year and happiness among people. The first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar’s month of Chaitra is celebrated as Ugadi.

This year, Ugadi will be celebrated on April 2. Ugadi symbolises that people must experience all flavours in the coming new year and should bask in the goodness of life. We have curated the things that you must know about the festival:

History of Ugadi: According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Brahma started creation of the universe on Ugadi. The first day of the nine-day festival that celebrates the nine forms of Goddess Durga – Chaitra Navratri – is celebrated as Ugadi to mark the beginning of the creation of mankind by Lord Brahma. In 12th century, Indian mathematician Bhaskaracharya identified Ugadi as the beginning of the new year, new month and a new day.

Importance of Ugadi: Yugadi means the beginning of a year. Yuga means period, and adi means the commense of something. Yugadi marks Lord Brahma’s labour of creating the universe. It is also the festival that marks the onset of spring and the milder weather, after the harsh cold of the winter. This joyous occasion is celebrated with happiness and togetherness with our near and dear ones.

How is Ugadi celebrated: Preparations for Ugadi celebrations start before a week of the festival. People clean their homes and buy new clothes. House entrances are decorated with mango leaves. On the day of the festival, people sprinkle the area around their homes with water mixed in cow dung. Then they decorate their floor with flowers and rangolis. After worshipping their gods, they welcome the new year. In many parts of south India, devotees start the day with an oil bath. Relatives gather together to celebrate as well.

