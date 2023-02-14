Valentine's Day 2023: Rajkummar Rao says 'Har baar bas tum hi milna' to Patralekhaa in note: From 2010 to infinity...'

Valentine's Day 2023: The day of love is here, and your favourite celebrities are celebrating the special occasion by penning down special messages for their loved ones. On Valentine's Day, February 14, Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for his wife, Patralekhaa. He wrote about their journey - beginning from boyfriend and girlfriend in 2010 to now husband and wife in 2023 - and their love story. He also thanked Patralekhaa for being his strength in tough times and for honest criticism. Keep scrolling to read Rajkummar's sweet note.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's Valentine's Day celebration:

On Tuesday, Rajkummar Rao shared a long heartfelt and romantic note for his wife, Patralekhaa, alongside a collage of their wedding picture and a photo of them early in their relationship. The couple started dating in 2010 and got married in 2021. Here's what Rajkummar wrote in the post, "From 2010 to 2023 and to infinity and beyond. From being your boyfriend to being your husband. It's your love only which keeps me going. Thank you my love @patralekhaa for being my strength, my most honest critic and for always pushing me to strive for excellence. Har baar bas tum hi milna (Meet me in every lifetime) [heart emojis]."

See the Instagram post below:

After Rajkummar shared the collage and the note, his followers flooded the comments section with love-filled comments. Shruti Haasan and Tahira Kashyap dropped heart emojis. One fan wrote, "That last line is [heart]." Gauahar Khan commented, "You guys [heart emoji] god bless."

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh on November 2021. The couple dated each other for 11 years before finally tying the knot. While Rajkummar made his debut in Bollywood with Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. Patralekhaa debuted with him in CityLights.