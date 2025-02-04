Valentine's Day 2025: 5 things singles can do to enjoy on their own

Valentine's Day 2025: Valentine’s Day is a celebration for couples, filled with cupids, hearts, sappy love songs, and a sea of red roses. The overwhelming celebration of couples can make singles begrudgingly feel left out, reminding them of their single status and that they might be missing out on something big. But, it's not a day for FOMO. Valentine's Day 2025: Since Valentine's Day is all about a day of love, add self-love to that and treat yourself like a royalty on this day.(Shutterstock)

While it may seem like a day centred heavily on romantic love, love isn’t solely about romance. It can also be a day to celebrate all forms of love, including the most powerful one: self-love. Here are 5 things you can do to feel like a royalty on Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day 2025: Pamper yourself

Nothing beats the feeling of indulging in luxurious recreational activities. Pamper and recharge yourself with elevated experiences that soothe both the mind and body. This is indulgence in its finest form: taking care of yourself.

Treat yourself to a luxurious spa day, which includes soothing massages, facials, and calming aromatherapy treatments. Consider mani-pedi and bring alive your favourite nail art.

Much like how Valentine's Day is all about spending time with your love, for singles, spending time by yourself is not a pitiful sob story- it's a chance to reconnect with your ‘own self.’ It allows you to introspect, and with a luxury spa in the backdrop, it's a match made in heaven.

Valentine's Day 2025: Hobby workshops

Attend hobby workshop classes, whether it’s dancing, skating, pottery, cooking, or anything else that sparks your interest. Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be spent sulking over the absence of the significant other. The significant other doesn't need to be a person always, it can be an extension of yourself- like your hobbies.

You get to meet new people in these workshops who share a similar passion. Whether you choose familiar activities or step outside your comfort zone and try something bold, Valentine’s Day will surely be filled with a lot of creativity and fun.

Valentine's Day 2025: Watch movies

With so much happening in our lives, our entertainment is limited to scrolling on social media. Attention span has been shrunk significantly, with 2 hour-long movies taking a back seat. This Valentine's Day take a step back and slow down. Select your comfort movies or try a new genre and watch a good movie. It can be at home, or even better at the theatres, making the experience even more wholesome.

If at home, channel your inner masterchef and prepare the finest meals for yourself as you settle for a long movie marathon. Or if at the theatre, consider eating out, maybe try a new cuisine.

Valentine's Day 2025: Plan small gateways

Treat Valentine's Day as an opportunity to unplug from work and the daily hustle. Take a break and go on a trip. The solo travel will bring a much-needed change in scenery. Now whether you choose to visit the countryside, away from the city or explore all the hidden gems in your city itself, is up to you.

Valentine's Day 2025: Retail therapy

Splurge on yourself! Take yourself out on a shopping date and grab the fanciest dresses off the shelves. Try them on, and maybe pose for a few dressing room selfies while you mull over which to choose. There's no need to rush, take your time and enjoy the process of treating yourself to something special. It doesn't solely have to be all clothes. Stop by a decor store and grab trinkets that align with your dreamy Pinterest board. Later, treat yourself to hot coffee and freshly baked cupcakes.